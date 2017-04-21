Madison Bumgarner goes on DL for first time in career after dirt bike accident

San Francisco Giants?ace Madison Bumgarner?was placed on the disabled list for the first time in his career after suffering injuries to his ribs and throwing shoulder in a dirt bike accident, the team announced Friday.

Bumgarner, who has led the Giants to three World Series titles, suffered bruised ribs and a Grade 1 or 2 sprain of the AC joint in his left shoulder in the accident, which happened during the team's off day in Denver on Thursday.

The Giants have no set timetable for Bumgarner's return, saying only that he's out of the hospital, resting at the team hotel and will be re-evaluated next week.

According to ESPN injury expert Stephania Bell, this type of shoulder injury should heal with rest and rehab. It is likely that Bumgarner will need multiple weeks of recovery and potentially a rehab start or two before he's able to rejoin the Giants' rotation, according to Bell.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, since Bumgarner was called up to the major leagues for good on June 26, 2010, no pitcher has made more starts, pitched more innings or recorded more outs than him - with only three throwing more pitches.

In four starts this season, the 27-year-old Bumgarner is 0-3 with a 3.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts. He has received just five total runs of support in his first four starts, including one run or none in three of them.

Two of those runs came as a result of Bumgarner becoming the first pitcher in major league history to hit two home runs on Opening Day.

The Giants have leaned on their starters heavily this season, as the rotation has pitched more innings (100 1/3) than any other rotation in the majors. The team, however, has gotten off to a slow start at 6-10 -- the worst mark in the National League West through Thursday's games.

Bumgarner was scheduled to pitch against the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw on Tuesday.

One option to replace Bumgarner in the rotation is Tyler Beede, who is ranked No. 47 on an? updated top 100 prospects list?by ESPN Insider Keith Law. Beede has a 3.78 ERA across 16 2/3 innings for Triple-A Sacramento, and his last start was April 19 -- the same day Bumgarner made his last start.

The Giants have called up right-hander? Chris Stratton?from Triple-A Sacramento to take Bumgarner's spot on the roster.

Also Friday, manager Bruce Bochy rejoined the team. Bochy missed a two-game series at Kansas City following a heart procedure.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.