Magic fire coach Frank Vogel after two seasons

The Orlando Magic?have fired coach Frank Vogel, the team announced Thursday.

Vogel was 54-110 in two seasons with the Magic.

Orlando's new front office of president Jeff Weltman and general manager John Hammond will begin a search immediately for a new head coach.

"We would like to thank Frank for his contributions to the Orlando Magic," Weltman said in a statement. "We appreciate the sacrifices he made as head coach and certainly wish him and his family well going forward."

Orlando will move on to its fifth coach since firing Stan Van Gundy after the 2011-12 season. A six-season playoff streak ended after Van Gundy's departure that season, and the Magic haven't made the postseason since -- the longest drought in franchise history.

The Magic have the ability to sell an ownership group willing to commit resources to the roster and staff payroll, a respected new front office, young players including rookie Jonathan Isaac and Aaron Gordon,?and a market that has supported the Magic through several frustrating and lean years.

The Magic's search could include such candidates as Toronto Raptors assistant coach Nick Nurse, San Antonio Spurs assistants James Borrego and Ime Udoka, Portland Trail Blazers assistant David Vanterpool, Utah Jazz assistant Igor Kokoskov, and Toronto 905 G League coach Jerry Stackhouse, league sources said.

Vogel previously coached the Indiana Pacers from 2011 to 2016, going 250-181 and taking the team to the playoffs five times.

The Magic have an 8.8 percent chance of receiving the No. 1 overall pick in June's NBA draft after finishing 2017-18 with the fifth-worst record in the league.