Manic Monday breakdown: Keep up with all the results

LONDON -- It is the biggest day of the tennis season. Every remaining player in the draw (16 men, 16 women) will be in action.

Who will fly and who will flop in the fourth round of Wimbledon? Our writers around the ground will keep you updated. Check back regularly for updates:?

Garbine Muguruza def. Angelique Kerber 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Key stat: Muguruza made 38 more unforced errors (50-12) than Kerber, yet both women won the exact number of points (101) in the match. How? Muguruza hit 55 winners to Kerber's 27.

Key moment: By breaking Kerber in the final game, and thus winning the match, Muguruza ended a streak: She had lost all four previous matches at Wimbledon in which she had lost the opening set.

Venus Williams def.? Ana Konjuh6-3, 6-2

Key stat: Williams dominated with a strong and accurate serve. She converted 86 percent of her first serves in this match, and struck seven aces. Again and again, she drew free points either with outright winners on serve, or by forcing easy mistakes from her opponent. That kind of ball-striking appeared to add confidence to her entire game.

Key moment: This match was relatively even until early in the second set, when the wheels came off for Konjuh. Just when the young Croatian, 19, needed to up her game, she began losing the range with her powerful groundstrokes. She missed long, in the net, and wide. When Konjuh didn't lose easy points with unforced errors, Williams was hitting winners or drawing unreturnable balls with her own strong ground strokes. Konjuh went down 5-1 in a flash, and the uphill climb was simply impossible to overcome.

CoCo Vandeweghe def. Caroline Wozniacki 7-6 (4), 6-4

? Key stat: Vandeweghe won 11 of 14 serve-and-volley points and played a total of 32 at the net, winning 22. The influence of new coach Pat Cash might be making a good grass-court player even better.

? ? Key moment: Vandeweghe hit a deep backhand on Wozniacki's serve with the first-set tiebreaker poised at 4-4 to set up a crucial winning shot. The American rushed the net, won the point and went on to take the opening frame. That gave her the lead that she never relinquished. ?

Magdalena Rybarikova def. Petra Martic 6-4, 2-6, 6-3

Key stat: Rarely seen on today's circuit, Rybarikova's game -- with her forward moving serve and delicately placed volleying -- lends itself to the serve-and-volley approach. She came to the net 27 times Monday, converting on 67 per cent.

Key moment: At a set all and 3-2 to Rybarikova in the third, Martic was serving to tie the match. A double fault from the Croatian gave Rybarikova a crucial 0-30 lead and resulted in a behavioral warning for Martic. The Slovakian capitalized on the opportunity by taking the game. From there, the third set never looked in doubt.

Svetlana Kuznetsova def. Agnieszka Radwanska 6-2, 6-4

Key stat: Kuznetsova hit an impressive 37 winners, 10 more than she has produced in any of her previous matches these Championships. Her confidence to go for such shots might explain why she's yet to drop a set.

Key moment: Radwanska hit a straight-forward looking baseline cross-court forehand wide on break point at 3-3 in the second set. She had fought hard to get back into contention after a poor first set but paid for the error as Kuznetsova consolidated next game and closed out the match.

No. 13 Jelena Ostapenko def. No. 4 Elina Svitolina 6-3, 7-6 (6)

Key stat: Svitolina simply could not find her first serve in the first set, hitting only 45 percent. That allowed the ever-aggressive Ostapenko to feast on the second serve, winning 76 percent of those points, and breaking her opponent three times in the first set alone. Against a confident player in Ostapenko -- with the success of Roland Garros still in her sails -- it was too much to concede.

Key moment: Ostapenko had been in complete control until squandering two match points at 5-4 in the second set. Needing to break Svitolina to force a tiebreaker, the Latvian did just that. Her nickname "Alona" means strong as oak. It could easily mean heart of a lion, too.