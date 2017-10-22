Marc Gasol dominates, Warriors drop to 1-2

MEMPHIS - The Golden State Warriors have been a step slower than their opponents thus far this season, and it was no different Saturday night at FedExForum.

The Memphis Grizzlies took down the reigning defending champs, 111-101. Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 34 points and 14 rebounds.

Entering the game, the Warriors had won six consecutive regular-season road games.

This was Golden State's second game in as many nights.

Routinely, the Warriors allowed players to get behind their defense for easy transition baskets. There were several mental blunders that led to turnovers and defective offensive sets. Overall, the Grizzlies scored 24 points off of 17 Golden State turnovers.

Stephen Curry was plagued with foul trouble all night. He picked up his fourth personal foul with 3:54 left to play in the second quarter. Curry finished with 37 points, but was limited to just over 30 minutes due to five personal fouls. He was called for his fifth foul with 2:16 remaining in the third. His team was down 14 at the time, and they went into the fourth facing a 17-point deficit.

The Warriors bench was outscored 41-18, with Tyreke Evans leading Memphis' bench with 12 points. Golden State only shot 39 percent from the field as a team.

Grizzlies big man Marc Gasol had the play of the game.

Midway in the third quarter, he jab-stepped Klay Thompson from the top of the key and the guard spun in a circle anticipating the center would drive.

Gasol stood pat and rose for a triple with Thompson attempting to contest, but he couldn't cover the ground and Gasol drained the shot to put his team up 16. The crowd went berserk, giving the Grizzles at the time what was their biggest lead of the game.

Memphis upped its lead to 19 minutes later.

Golden State managed to cut it to eight with two minutes left in the game, but that was the extent of the comeback attempt.

Under a minute to go, Curry drove in for a layup and there was some contact but no call. Curry threw his mouth piece in the direction of the official and was immediately tossed from the game. Then Durant was also ejected when he begin arguing with the official.

The Warriors' three-game trip wraps up with a meeting with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.