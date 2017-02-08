March is coming, so it's time to get some things straight

The Super Bowl was a prime example from the sadistic ground acquisition game of a principle The Bilastrator has been providing to you since The Bilas Index was charitably shared with you, the unwashed masses. It is beyond tempting to think of the Patriots' victory (in a game in which New England never led until the game ended) as a masterfully executed comeback. That is certainly true, but it's only half of the story. The Falcons staged an epic collapse as well. The Falcons could easily have staged that collapse and still won, had the Patriots not played so perfectly in the second half and overtime. The Patriots' fabulous performance after Lady Gaga's descent into NRG Stadium would have been quickly forgotten, had Atlanta better handled just one possession after Julio Jones made his circus catch.

That principle translates to college basketball very nicely. This is the time of year when talking necks tend to opine that "16 to 20 teams can win the whole thing this year" or "it's as wide open as it has ever been," a silly phrase that is used every year, like old holiday decorations kept in a box in the attic. There are not 16 or 20 teams that can win this thing. There are many teams at the top that can lose a game. There are a few teams in the middle that can win a game when playing a team that can lose a game. But there are not that many that can win six straight games and win the championship. That's just nonsense.

Here are some things to look at as the season heads down the stretch and the small-minded people who can follow only one sport at a time "turn their attention to college basketball" after the Super Bowl:

There are not nearly as many good mid-major teams across the college basketball landscape this season. One data point does not make a trend, so there is not yet sufficient data to draw conclusions from this fact. However, it is clear that there will not be many smaller conference teams competing for at-large bids this season. There will be more middling majors in the field, and this year might see more losses on r?sum?s than ever before.

Injuries have decimated some teams and slowed the progress of others. Creighton had a team capable of playing into the second weekend of the NCAA tournament but lost the nation's leading assist man, Maurice Watson, Jr., for the season. Similarly, Michigan State lost Gavin Schilling and Ben Carter for the year and had Miles Bridges out during a time of development. Indiana lost OG Anunoby. Duke lost three freshmen lottery picks for more than nine games, and eight different players and one coach have missed games. Duke is nowhere near the team the media -- or the Duke coaches -- expected. Arizona had Allonzo Trier out for more than half the season. UConn lost Terry Larrier and Alterique Gilbert, which doomed the Huskies' chances. The Bilastrator could go on, but you get the point.

Most every team has a failing or blemish that keeps it from being like Kentucky, Wisconsin or Duke in 2015. Those teams were pretty darn reliable in most every situation, and by this point in the season, they had set themselves apart. No team has separated from the pack of usual suspects ... yet. And can we stop with the "ACC is the best conference in history" thing? It's not. The ACC is really good and will get 10 teams in the tournament. But that is more about the competition in other leagues than the relative strength of the ACC against itself.

Solid and older might trump the young, super talents. This freshman class is truly outstanding, and you will see just how good at the NBA draft in June. The first round will have more teenagers than the junior prom at your local high school. But teams such as Gonzaga, Villanova, and North Carolina will have an advantage because of experience and consistency. Bet on the experienced teams.

Still, as competitive as the year has been and as beautiful as the quality of play, there are quite a few question marks coming from the dog days of February. There are some teams that will use this time of year to get better, and this is the toughest time of any season, and there are teams that will get worse and fall off. Fortunately for you, you have The Bilas Index, the most reliable reflection and prognostication of basketball achievement and preeminence known to man. As always, you're welcome.

1.? Villanova Wildcats

Gonzaga is No. 1 in the polls -- and rightfully so. Of course, the polls are wonderful for SportsCenter and organizing information in feeble minds. But The Bilas Index tells you the best teams, and Villanova is the best team. Villanova leads the Big East in offensive efficiency (117.4) and defensive efficiency (95.1). West Virginia is the only other major-conference team leading its conference in both categories. Josh Hart leads the nation with a 117.1 offensive rating, per KenPom.com. Hart averages 18.9 points per game, most in the Big East and on pace to be the most by a Villanova player since Randy Foye averaged 20.5 in 2006.

2.? Gonzaga Bulldogs

Those who believe Mark Few's team will tease us all again and disappoint in the NCAA tournament are mistaken. Gonzaga is the real deal and is capable of beating anybody. Gonzaga outscores its opponents by 33.5 points per 100 possessions, the second-best net efficiency in the nation (Virginia: 34.9). The Bulldogs are the only Division I team ranked in the top five in both offensive and defensive efficiency. Gonzaga has major-conference talent and big-time hunger. The Bilastrator is a believer.

3.? North Carolina Tar Heels

The Tar Heels remind The Bilastrator of last year's team. During the season, The Bilastrator told you that North Carolina was the best team, despite some inconsistent performances and odd losses in which defense and shooting were on milk cartons. This year, the Heels shoot it better and dominate the paint. North Carolina has 17 games with at least 40 paint points, four more than any other major-conference team. The Tar Heels are 16-1 in those games and 5-3 when they score fewer than 40 paint points. North Carolina rebounds 43 percent of its missed shots, the highest percentage in Division I. The Tar Heels average 18.4 second-chance points per game, most among major-conference teams. Justin Jackson is averaging a team-high 18.6 points per game this season, 6.4 points more than last season. Jackson has 12 20-point games this season, more than twice as many as he had in his first two seasons combined (five). This team might not merit a No. 1 seed on paper, especially because BPI says the Tar Heels have the nation's toughest remaining schedule, but this team is among the four best teams.

4.? Oregon Ducks

It was not a surprise to see Oregon beat Arizona. But the margin and the ease with which Oregon shot the ball were absolutely stunning. Give coach Dana Altman credit. In November, The Bilastrator saw the Ducks practice and play in Maui. That team was not a Final Four team. However, after months in Altman's laboratory and analyst's couch, Oregon is Phoenix-worthy. Oregon is one of 10 major-conference teams with five players averaging 10 points per game. The Ducks average 7.3 blocks per game and block 19.4 percent of opponents' shots, both best in the nation. Chris Boucher averages 2.8 blocks per game, most in the Pac-12 and tied for 10th in the nation. Oregon allows 93.6 points per 100 possessions, the best defensive efficiency in the Pac-12 and 12th in the nation.

5.? Kansas Jayhawks

When one looks at the Kansas frontcourt, it seems difficult to believe that this is a Final Four team. When one looks over and sees Bill Self on the bench, the Jayhawks cannot be counted out. Frank Mason III is averaging 20.4 points and 5.1 assists per game. He could become the first player in Big 12 history to average 20 points and five assists per game for a season. Kansas has made 41.7 percent of its 3-point attempts, best in the Big 12 and fifth in the nation. Mason shoots a Big-12-best 51.9 percent from 3, second in the nation and on pace to break the Kansas single-season record (Kirk Hinrich shot 50.5 percent in 2000-01). Finally, Josh Jackson has matured into a great college player, one who plays all over the floor with a veteran presence.

6.? Arizona Wildcats

The game at Oregon is impossible to explain. Arizona is far better than it showed and has proven that on multiple occasions. Freshman Lauri Markkanen is the most efficient big man in the nation, leading Arizona in scoring (15.9 points per game) and rebounding (7.5), and he is one of four Pac-12 freshmen averaging at least 15 points and five rebounds per game (Washington's Markelle Fultz, UCLA's TJ Leaf and UCLA's Lonzo Ball). The Wildcats average 38.6 percent from the 3-point line, the second-highest percentage in the Pac-12 (UCLA shoots 42.4 percent).

7.? Louisville Cardinals

The Cardinals are great defensively. They allow 62.7 points per game and 87.4 points per 100 possessions, and opponents shoot 38.4 percent from the field, all top-five among major-conference teams. But the Cardinals are improving on the offensive end, even without Quentin Snider and Tony Hicks. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 17.5 points per game in conference play, on pace to be the fifth-highest average by a Cardinals player in conference play the past 20 seasons. As long as Louisville does not have to play Virginia, the Cardinals should be just fine.

8.? UCLA Bruins

Lonzo Ball (15.1 PPG, 7.8 APG, 5.8 RPG) is looking to become the first major-conference player since Jason Kidd (1993-94) to average at least 10 points, eight assists and five rebounds in a single season. UCLA is one of two major-conference teams with six players averaging double figures (Marquette is the other). Perhaps that is yet another reason The Bilastrator has said since Day 1 that Ball reminds him of Jason Kidd. UCLA can score. If the Bruins get a few more stops per game, this team is as dangerous as anyone in March.

9.? West Virginia Mountaineers

The Mountaineers lead the nation in turnovers forced per game (22.3), steals per game (11.3) and opponent turnover percentage (30 percent). The three highest single-game turnovers forced this season have all come at the hands of the Mountaineers. Jevon Carter is competing with Wisconsin's Ethan Happ for National Defensive Player of the Year.

10.? Duke Blue Devils

Duke is whole again, with Coach K back on the sideline and everybody healthy and prepared to play. Duke can still score and is averaging 82.5 points per game, on pace to be its highest scoring average for a season since 2007-08 (83.2). Luke Kennard is on pace to be the third Duke player in the past 20 seasons to average at least 19 points and five rebounds per game (Jabari Parker, 2014 and Shane Battier, 2001). Jayson Tatum is averaging 15.8 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, on pace to be the seventh Duke freshmen to average at least 15 points and five rebounds per game. The key for Duke will be defense. Can the Blue Devils improve on the defensive end in similar fashion to 2015? The Bilastrator sees Duke as better than its record and better than its ranking in the polls.

11.? Baylor Bears

Baylor is 10-3 against teams currently in the BPI top 50, and that is the most such wins in the nation. Jonathan Motley averages 9.8 rebounds per game, most in the Big 12. Motley's nine double-doubles are tied with Kenrich Williams of TCU for most in the Big 12.

12.? Purdue Boilermakers

Caleb Swanigan is the dominant defensive lineman who should win the Heisman Trophy, but the unwashed masses are obsessed with quarterbacks and running backs. Swanigan is a Wooden Award favorite and averages 12.8 rebounds per game, second most in the nation (Seton Hall's Angel Delgado averages 13.1). Swanigan has a Boilermaker-record 20 double-doubles this season, three more than any other player in the nation. The last Big Ten player with more double-doubles was Michigan State's Draymond Green in 2012 (22).

13.? Virginia Cavaliers

The story on Virginia begins with defense, and the Cavaliers allow 54.0 points per game, fewest in the nation. Virginia allows 20.5 paint points per game, on pace to be the fewest by any major-conference team in the past five seasons. Virginia leads the ACC in opponent PPG and paint PPG and is second in FG percentage defense (39.2 percent). On offense, Virginia is efficient, but the Wahoos do not get to the foul line, instead relying more on jump shots. London Perrantes is the only Virginia player averaging at least 10 points per game. The Cavaliers are the only ACC team without multiple players averaging at least 10 points per game.

14.? Kentucky Wildcats

The recent losses are not about talent. Rather, they are about experience, toughness and defense. Kentucky averages 74.4 possessions per game, the second-fastest pace among major-conference teams and 12th in the nation. The Wildcats average 24.8 transition points per game, second-most in the nation behind Savannah State (30.0). Kentucky is averaging 90.2 points per game this season, third in the nation and on pace to be its highest average since its 1995-96 national title season (91.4). Yet until Kentucky defends at a higher level, none of this matters. The Wildcats are better than they have played the past two weeks.

15.? Wisconsin Badgers

Ethan Happ is shooting 61.5 percent from the field, the highest percentage among Big Ten players and fourth-highest among major-conference players. Happ has the best footwork among big men The Bilastrator has seen this year, offensively and defensively. Happ is in the running with West Virginia's Jevon Carter for National Defensive Player of the Year. The Badgers are allowing 59.8 points per game and 21.5 paint points per game, both fewest in the Big Ten and top-three marks among major-conference teams.

16.? Florida State Seminoles

The Seminoles average 20.1 transition points per game, most in the ACC. Jonathan Isaac has six double-doubles in conference play, most among ACC freshmen. Florida State averages 38.6 paint points per game, second in the ACC and fifth among major-conference teams. Isaac is impressing NBA scouts and opposing coaches with his versatility and explosiveness. Dwayne Bacon is also blossoming into a star. Few teams can put more depth of talent on the floor than the Seminoles.

17.? South Carolina Gamecocks

Sindarius Thornwell is averaging 19.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He is on pace to become the first South Carolina player in the past 20 seasons to average at least 19 points and six rebounds in a single season. The Gamecocks allow 61.5 points per game, 86.8 points per 100 possessions and 37.9 percent shooting from the field, all top-five marks among major-conference teams. The Gamecocks have been stellar with all players available, specifically Duane Notice, PJ Dozier and Thornwell.

18.? Florida Gators

The Gators have improved in the past three weeks and have great fight and confidence right now. Buy stock in Florida for the stretch run, and buy stock in Mike White for the long run. He is the real thing and one of the younger coaches who has the chance for greatness. Florida averages 79.7 points per game, on pace to be its highest scoring average since 2006-07 (79.8), when the Gators won the second of their back-to-back national titles. Florida averages 19.4 points per game off turnovers and scores 24 percent of its points off turnovers, both third-most among major-conference teams.

19.? Cincinnati Bearcats

The Bilastrator loves the Bearcats. This team can score, it plays hard, and it still has the defense and rebounding coach Mick Cronin built the program upon. The Bearcats average 77.7 points per game and shoot 47.7 percent from the field, both best in the American. Troy Caupain has a 3.71 assist-to-turnover ratio, best in the American. Whenever The Bilastrator says or writes "The American," he thinks not of a conference but of a breakfast order at a greasy diner. The American is two eggs, choice of meat, hash browns, toast and juice.

20.? Maryland Terrapins

Melo Trimble's 17.2 points per game are on pace to be the most by a Terrapins player since Terrell Stoglin in 2012 (21.6). Maryland is shooting 40.9 percent from 3-point range in conference play, a massive jump from 34.0 percent in nonconference games. This is a tight-knit team that operates in close games. Some see that as a negative, but The Bilastrator sees that as a major positive.

21.? SMU Mustangs

Coach Tim Jankovich has done a great job with the Ponies. SMU allows 58.6 points per game, fewest in the American and third-fewest in the nation. Former Duke player Semi Ojeleye is one of two American players averaging at least 17 points and five rebounds (the other being Dedric Lawson at Memphis).

22.? Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Irish are on a little skid, mostly due to the nature of the road in the ACC and because Notre Dame played Duke and Virginia at home. The Irish also have to do a better job on the glass and must get back to moving the ball better on offense. At times the past two weeks, Notre Dame has looked a little bit tired. Notre Dame is the only team in the ACC with four players averaging at least 13 points per game. UCLA is the only major-conference team that has more (five). Bonzie Colson averages an ACC-best 10.5 rebounds per game to go with 15.6 points per game. Colson is one of 13 players in the nation averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds per game. He is on pace to become the first Notre Dame player to average at least 15 points and 10 rebounds in a season since Luke Harangody in 2008-09. Colson is the only player in the ACC averaging a double-double.

23.? Iowa State Cyclones

The win over Kansas at Allen Field House is an indication of what Iowa State is capable of. Aside from the 14-point loss to Iowa, the Cyclones have been right there in every one of their seven other losses. Iowa State averages 20.5 transition points per game, most in the Big 12. Monte Morris has 675 career assists, the most in Iowa State history. Morris' career assist-to-turnover ratio of 4.59 is on pace to be the best in Big 12 history and the best by any player in the past 20 seasons.

24.? Northwestern Wildcats

The Wildcats allow 24.3 paint points per game and allow opponents to shoot 38.7 percent from the field, both of which are top-five among major-conference teams. This is an NCAA tournament team that has improved defensively and in its mental toughness and finishing. Coach Chris Collins is about to do something no other Northwestern coach could accomplish. This team is worthy of it too.

25.? Saint Mary's Gaels

The analytics love Saint Mary's -- and rightfully so. This is a good team that can really shoot it, and it has a big guy who can really play in Jock Landale. But Saint Mary's really hasn't played or beaten anyone. The best win on the schedule came against Dayton when the Flyers were fighting injuries. The Gaels hold their opponents to 56.6 points and 24.3 paint points per game, both fewest in the West Coast Conference. Joe Rahon has a 3.81 assist-to-turnover ratio, best in the conference.

26.? Butler Bulldogs

Butler allows 10.3 points per game off turnovers, fewest in the Big East and second-fewest among major-conference teams. The Bulldogs allow an assist on only 42 percent of their opponents' made baskets, fewest in the Big East and fifth-fewest in the nation.

27.? Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State has battled through injuries and other difficulties to be a really solid team heading down the stretch. The only concern is whether this young team is mentally worn out from the fight. Coach Tom Izzo is playing walk-ons up front, having lost Gavin Schilling and Ben Carter before the season began. Miles Bridges is really coming on after his injury, and he is one of two freshmen in the nation averaging at least 15 points and eight rebounds per game ( TJ Leaf at UCLA is the other). Bridges is averaging 16.3 points per game, on pace to be the second-most by a freshman in school history. The only player currently ahead of him is Magic Johnson. Speaking of Magic, the best passer on this team, Cassius Winston, is starting to make the point guard position his own.

28.? Creighton Bluejays

Creighton averages 23 transition points per game, most in the Big East and second among major-conference teams (Kentucky averages 24.8). The Bluejays shoot 52.1 percent from the field and average 39.6 paint points per game, both of which lead the Big East and are top-five among major-conference teams. The Bluejays have really battled since the loss of Maurice Watson Jr., but that is far too big of a loss to overcome. This team was a Final Four contender before it lost the nation's top assist man.

29.? Xavier Musketeers

Trevon Bluiett is on pace to become the first Xavier player since David West and Romain Sato in the 2003 season to average at least 18 points and six rebounds per game. The Musketeers allow their opponents to rebound only 24 percent of their missed shots, the lowest defensive rebounding percentage in the Big East.

30.? Kansas State Wildcats

The Bilastrator has been as impressed with the Wildcats in a loss as he has been in a win. Kansas State guards people, plays physical in the paint and has some really solid players who play hard together. Kansas State allows 9.7 transition points per game, the fewest in the Big 12. Kansas State gets an assist on 62 percent of its made field goals, highest percentage in the Big 12.

31.? Wichita State Shockers

The Shockers lead the Missouri Valley Conference in points per game (81.7), offensive efficiency (117.6) and assist percentage (61 percent).

32.? Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas averages 81.1 points per game, 117.4 points per 100 possessions and 35.1 paint points per game. All are top-three in the SEC.

33.? Dayton Flyers

Charles Cooke has averaged at least 15 points and five rebounds each of the past two seasons. The last Dayton player to average such numbers in a season was Tony Stanley in 2000-01. The Flyers allow 63.6 points per game, fewest in the Atlantic 10.

34.? Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Cowboys are still trying to play good defense without fouling, but it has been more containment than all-out pressure of late, and it has really helped the Cowboys protect the paint and force tougher shots. Oklahoma State is the only team in the Big 12 with two players averaging at least 17 points per game ( Jeffrey Carroll, Jawun Evans). Jawun Evans is on pace to become the first Oklahoma State player in the past 20 seasons to average at least 18 points and five assists per game. Oklahoma State averages 71.2 possessions per game, the fastest pace in the Big 12 and sixth-fastest among major-conference teams.

35.? Marquette Golden Eagles

Marquette is one of two major-conference teams with six players averaging at least 10 points per game (UCLA is the other). Marquette shoots 42.6 percent from the 3-point line, the highest percentage in the Big East and in the nation. This is a terrific offensive team. Like UCLA, if the Golden Eagles can get three more stops per game, this will be a really difficult team to beat.

36.? Minnesota Golden Gophers

Minnesota holds opponents to 30 percent shooting and scores 27.3 percent of its total points from the 3-point line, the lowest percentage in the Big Ten.

37.? VCU Rams

The Rams score 50.3 percent of their points from inside the paint, the highest percentage in the Atlantic 10. VCU allows an assist on 46 percent of opponents made baskets, the lowest percentage in the conference.

38.? USC Trojans

The Bilastrator likes the Trojans, though USC has yet to beat anybody, with the notable exceptions of SMU and UCLA. The Trojans get a steal on 10 percent of opponents' possessions, highest percentage in the Pac-12.

39.? Virginia Tech Hokies

The Hokies are averaging 36.1 paint points per game, third in the ACC and eighth among major-conference teams. The Hokies shoot 48.7 percent from the field, third in the conference. Seth Allen is shooting 56.6 percent from the field in conference play, second in the ACC behind Luke Kennard (61.9 percent).

40.? TCU Horned Frogs

Vladimir Brodziansky is averaging 18.6 points per game in Big 12 play, second among Big 12 players (Frank Mason III, Kansas 21.2). The loss to Auburn excepted, TCU has not lost games to teams it should beat.

41.? Wake Forest Demon Deacons

John Collins is the only player in the nation averaging at least 17 points and nine rebounds per game while shooting better than 60 percent from the field. Collins is having a spectacular season. Wake Forest is on the cusp of breaking through but needs a win against a recognized big shot. The game against Duke that got away was a real gut punch, as Wake Forest led for all but six seconds.

42.? Miami Hurricanes

Miami rebounds 37 percent of its missed shots, third-highest percentage in the ACC and 10th among major-conference teams.

43.? Indiana Hoosiers

The Hoosiers average 35.9 paint points per game and shoot 49.1 percent from the field, both most in the Big Ten. Indiana rebounds 38 percent of its missed shots, the second-highest percentage (Rutgers 39 percent) in the Big Ten and 11th in the nation. If healthy, The Bilastrator was very high on this squad. But with the injuries, it will be difficult for Indiana to reach the heights expected.

44.? Syracuse Orange

Jim Boeheim continues to make the NCAA look silly and rather petty. Last year, Syracuse made the field at the end of the line, then crashed the Final Four. Most people don't dive into the facts of an infractions case, which the NCAA relies upon to be able to tar reputations and publicly shame people. That is fine and understandable. But the ridiculous practice of vacating wins for extra benefits in such tiny amounts has been shown to be ineffective and patently absurd, as evidenced by the fact that the NCAA vacates wins but not the corresponding losses. As such, it is entirely accurate and NCAA-compliant to say that Boeheim is one of only two coaches in Division I men's basketball history to hand his opponents 1,000 losses. Three weeks ago, Syracuse looked like a team headed to the NIT. Now the Orange are making a case for the NCAA tournament.

45.? Michigan Wolverines

The Wolverines average 115.9 points per 100 possessions, the best offensive efficiency in the Big Ten and 13th in the nation. The Wolverines average 38.1 percent of their points from the 3-point line, highest percentage in the Big Ten and second among major-conference teams. The Wolverines are pretty easy to figure out. If you don't allow open 3-point shots and make Michigan beat you inside of the arc, Michigan has trouble beating you. If they can shoot the 3 and keep you on a string with back cuts, the Wolverines can beat you.

46.? Clemson Tigers

Jaron Blossomgame is averaging 17.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He is on pace to become the first Clemson player in the past 20 seasons to have back-to-back seasons averaging at least 17 points and five rebounds per game.

47.? Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs have had some really bad luck. Some questionable calls in an overtime loss to Florida, the clock against Texas A&M and an overtime loss at Kentucky are the difference between the NCAA tournament and not. There is still time and opportunities, but Georgia suffered some disheartening gut punches. Yante Maten averages 19.7 points per game, second in the SEC ( Malik Monk, Kentucky, 21.9) and on pace to be the most by a Georgia player since Litterial Green averaged 20.6 in the 1991 season. Maten has 21 games with 15 points this season, most in the SEC.

48.? Seton Hall Pirates

Angel Delgado has 17 double-doubles, tied for second-most in the nation (Caleb Swanigan, Purdue, 20). Delgado is the only player in the nation averaging at least 15 points and 13 rebounds. The Pirates get 47.4 percent of their points from inside the paint, highest percentage in the Big East and fourth among major-conference teams.

49.? Tennessee Volunteers

The Vols are not big, but they are physical and tough-minded. Over the past three weeks, Tennessee has vastly improved and has been finishing plays and games. In SEC play, Tennessee has six guys averaging eight or more points, led by Robert Hubbs III and Grant Williams. Hubbs is shooting 50 percent from the field on the season, and Williams is shooting 53 percent while shooting the most free throws on the Vols roster.

50.? California Golden Bears

The Bears head out on the Arizona road trip on a four-game win streak. During that run, Cal has averaged 72 points per game, and Ivan Rabb and Jabari Bird have combined for 33 points per game. Rabb has double-doubles in three of the past four, averaging 16.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in that stretch.

51.? Rhode Island Rams

The Rams have won six out of seven games and have one of the best defensive players in the country protecting the rim. Hassan Martin ranks fifth in the nation in blocked shots (2.9 per game). He ranks second in the country among active players in career blocked shots and fourth in career blocked shot average. In the Atlantic 10, Martin is among the league's top 10 all time in blocked shots and has led the league in blocks for three straight seasons.

52.? Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech allows 20.8 paint points per game, fewest in the Big 12 and second-fewest among major-conference teams. The Red Raiders allow their opponents to rebound 25 percent of their missed shots, lowest percentage in the Big 12 and eighth-fewest among major-conference teams.

53.? Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes are right in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten: good enough to beat anyone and inconsistent enough to get beaten by anyone. In Big Ten play, the Buckeyes are shooting just under 44 percent from the floor while giving up just over 44 percent in field goal percentage defense. From deep, Ohio State shoots 34 percent, and opponents ring up more than 37 percent from 3-point range on the Buckeyes.

54.? Utah Utes

The Utes have lost four of seven games and have yet to beat a top-50 team from the KenPom.com ratings. In fact, the only win Utah has over a team ranked in The Bilas Index is the Jan. 12 win over USC. Still, Utah is a solid team. Kyle Kuzma has 14 double-doubles on the season, with eight coming in Pac-12 competition. Kuzma is working on a three-game double-double streak and has a double-double in eight of his past nine games.

55.? Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

JaCorey Williams is on pace to be the first Blue Raiders player in the past 20 seasons to average at least 17 points and seven rebounds per game. Middle Tennessee averages 48.7 percent from the field and 110.7 points per 100 possessions, both of which lead Conference USA.

56.? Nevada Wolf Pack

The Wolf Pack does a good job of taking care of the ball, and that has helped lead to a seven-game win streak. Nevada has a 1.41 assist-to-turnover ratio, good for 20th in the nation and best in the Mountain West. Senior guard Marcus Marshall leads the Mountain West in scoring (20.3 PPG), 3-point field goals (3.61 per game) and minutes played (35.5). Marshall averages more than 21 points per game in true road games.

57.? Illinois State Redbirds

Clearly, Illinois State missed MiKyle McIntosh against Wichita State in a 41-point drubbing. McIntosh is out for a few weeks with an MCL injury, and the Redbirds cannot afford to have him out for the MVC Tournament. He had 20 points in the first game against Wichita State. The Redbirds are an excellent defensive team and average 4.6 blocks and 7.29 steals per game, both tops in the MVC. Illinois State is holding opponents to 37.9 percent shooting and 62.6 points per game, both best in the MVC.

58.? UNC Wilmington Seahawks

This team will be a tough out in March. The Seahawks are paced by senior guards Chris Flemmings and Denzel Ingram. But sophomore C.J. Bryce has really exploded of late. Bryce is only 6-foot-7, but he is averaging a double-double with 17 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. He also leads all players in Division I in field goal percentage at 78.8 percent.

59.? Vermont Catamounts

The Vermont record for consecutive wins in a season is 15. The Catamounts have now won 13 in a row. They are solid defensively and balanced. Freshman Anthony Lamb is averaging more than 13 points in his past six games.

60.? Belmont Bruins

The Bruins are led by Evan Bradds, a 6-foot-7 senior big man averaging 21.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. Belmont has won 16 of its past 17 games, with the only loss coming at Middle Tennessee.

61.? Georgetown Hoyas

The Hoyas have to be confounding to coach. Georgetown has some good players, led by Rodney Pryor and L.J. Peak, but the Hoyas don't scare anyone and are not consistent. There are some games in which Georgetown looks like an NCAA tournament team and threat to win. Other games prove Georgetown to be rather ordinary. The odd part is the turnovers. Georgetown turns the ball over on 19.6 percent of its possessions, which puts the Hoyas 237th in the nation in ball security.

62.? Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Josh Pastner has already exceeded any reasonable expectations and even the unreasonable ones. To date, Georgia Tech has beaten VCU, North Carolina, Clemson, Florida State and Notre Dame, all teams ranked in The Bilas Index. Georgia Tech, to be kind, struggles to score. The Jackets are rated 227th in offensive efficiency and ninth in defensive efficiency. It is simply amazing that Georgia Tech has picked off so many quality wins. Amazing.

63.? New Mexico State Aggies

The Aggies are 22-2, have won 20 straight games and are 8-0 in the WAC. New Mexico State has to do a better job with turnovers, but the Aggies get extra possessions on the offensive glass, ranking in the top 20 in the nation in offensive rebound percentage. New Mexico State has five players who average double figures in scoring, including Ian Baker (16 PPG),? Eli Chuha and sixth man Jemerrio Jones, the Aggies' three leading rebounders.

64.? Alabama Crimson Tide

The Crimson Tide struggle to score, but Avery Johnson's team can defend. Alabama chokes off the opponent's leading scorer, often by face-guarding him and making others beat the Tide players. This team has a solid future, as it is led by freshmen Braxton Key and Dazon Ingram. Key is one of only nine freshmen in the nation leading their teams in both scoring and rebounding. Ingram ranks second to Key in scoring but leads the Tide in assists.

65.? Akron Zips

The Zips are well-coached and have a star performer in Isaiah Johnson, who averages 16.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Akron is a very good offensive team, but it's down in the bottom third in Division I in defensive efficiency. Akron won 12 straight before losing to Ohio.

66.? Boise State Broncos

The Broncos are 15-7 and are led by 6-foot-7 junior Chandler Hutchison, who averages 17 points and 8.5 rebounds. Hutchison has vastly improved his overall game and has already made more free throws and 3-point field goals this season than in his first two seasons combined.

67.? UT Arlington Mavericks

Kevin Hervey had 19 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and a steal in a win over Texas State, his ninth double-double of the season and the 19th of his career. UT Arlington has struggled from 3-point range and has not been effective protecting the paint and the rim. Still, this is a good team that has beaten Texas and Saint Mary's.

68.? UCF Knights

The Knights had lost four in a row -- three of the four on the road -- before beating Memphis. UCF is solid defensively, funneling everything to 7-foot-6 rim protector and sun eclipser Tacko Fall, who is one of the better shot-blockers and shot-changers in the country. Where UCF can struggle is in taking care of the ball. The Knights turn the ball over at a 22 percent rate, 340th in the nation.