Mark Richt apologizes for language, grabbing arm of official

Miami coach Mark Richt apologized Monday for arguing with officials and grabbing the arm of the head linesman in Saturday's Capital One Orange Bowl.

Richt received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that led to a Wisconsin touchdown late in the first half of Miami's 34-24 loss.

Richt was livid after he thought Wisconsin linemen continually got away with holding his defensive line, and the ire erupted into a physical confrontation as the Badgers drove for a late score.

The flag set Wisconsin up with a first-and-goal at the 5, and the Badgers scored one play later to go up 24-14 in a game they had once trailed 14-3.

ESPN's David M. Hale contributed to this report.