Matt Ryan, Falcons describe their pivotal 99-yard TD drive

Jan 15, 2017, 9:31 PM ET

The situation: Trailing Atlanta 12-10 with 3:41 remaining in the first half, the Seahawks pin the Falcons at their own 1-yard line on a 60-yard punt by Jon Ryan. The Falcons have the momentum after benefiting from a Seattle holding penalty that negates a 79-yard punt return by Devin Hester and leads to a safety and a field goal to give Atlanta the lead.

Get you some breathing room, that's your first job as an offense in a backed-up situation.” -- Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Matt Ryan and Co. take over at their own 1-yard line looking to do what no team has done against the Seahawks since 2009: execute a 99-yard touchdown drive. Ryan completes two of his first three passes before connecting with Mohamed Sanu for 22 yards to get the Falcons to their own 36-yard line.

Oh, we were ahead when we got the first, first down ...” -- Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu

Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons break into Seahawks territory when Ryan finds Taylor Gabriel for 18 yards.

Kind of put a lot of pressure on the other team and killed a lot of the clock ...” -- Falcons receiver Taylor Gabriel

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Two plays later, Ryan hits Julio Jones just past the first-down marker. Jones falls down but quickly gets back to his feet untouched and races to the sideline for a 20-yard gain with 59 seconds remaining before halftime.

Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

On the next play, Ryan finds Tevin Coleman for a 14-yard touchdown.

It was a lot of catch-and-run stuff. Good design. ” -- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Ryan connects with four different receivers on the drive, completing 7 of 9 passes for 99 yards and his second touchdown pass of the half.

Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports

The NFL's highest-scoring offense takes a 19-10 lead after putting together the first 99-yard TD drive in the playoffs since 2014.

Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports