McConnell, Jacobs lift Kennesaw State over Stetson

KENNESAW, Ga. -- Kelvin McConnell scored 18 points and Tanner Jacobs had a double-double to lift Kennesaw State to a 75-67 win over Stetson on Thursday night. Stetson (12-14, 7-5 Atlantic Sun) took a 55-54 lead with 7:44 left in the game on a layup by Eric Diaz, who finished with nine points. Ronnell Wooten, who scored 12 points, responded with jumper to put the Owls (7-19, 4-8) ahead for good. Kennesaw State pushed its lead 69-61 with 2:21 left in the game. Stetson trimmed the margin to 69-67 with 39 seconds remaining. But McConnell and Jacobs put the game away by scoring the last six points on free throws. Jacobs scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Kennesaw State. Shaun Stegall had 14 points and Jon-Micha Nickerson added 10 points and eight rebounds. Garfield Blair led Stetson with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Sheldon Oliver added 14.