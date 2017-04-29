McShay's top 10 undrafted 2017 prospects

The 2017 NFL draft has come to an end, but there's still a bevy of undrafted free agents who will be available for teams to sign.

Here is my ranking of the top 10 undrafted prospects, along with scouting reports from Steve Muench and Kevin Weidl that ran in my pre-draft Top 300.?The player's Scouts Inc. grade is in parentheses.

1. Lorenzo Jerome, S, St. Francis

Grade: 73 | Watch Jerome's highlights

What he brings: A smaller safety who didn't test well at the combine, Jerome is a better football player than athlete, and he eased concerns about the level of competition he faced in college with a strong showing at the Senior Bowl. Jerome's experience returning kicks will help his stock. -- Steve Muench

2. Cole Hikutini, TE, Louisville

Grade: 69 | Watch Hikutini's highlights

What he brings: Hikutini can still add polish as a route runner and improve his blocking. But his quality size and the athleticism he shows give him the potential to develop into a starter down the road. -- Kevin Weidl

3. Keionta Davis, DE, Chattanooga

Grade: 69 | Watch Davis's highlights

What he brings: Davis has some stiffness and limitations athletically, but we love his physicality as an edge defender. He shows good initial quickness and brings strong speed-to-power capabilities to develop as a pass-rusher. Davis also has good overall makeup and was a team captain. -- Kevin Weidl

4. KD Cannon, WR, Baylor

Grade: 68 | Watch Cannon's highlights

What he brings: Cannon, an underdeveloped route runner, faces a steep learning curve in transitioning to the NFL. We like his toughness, quickness and top-end speed, though. He has the potential to develop into a productive slot receiver and contribute on special teams as a returner. -- Kevin Weidl

5. Aviante Collins, OT, TCU

Grade: 60 | Watch Collins' highlights

What he brings: Collins is a left tackle prospect who lacks ideal bulk and inline power and is best fit for a zone-blocking scheme. He needs to show more consistency with his play, but he has an athletic skill set to work with and could develop into a potential serviceable reserve who can add depth to an offensive line. -- Kevin Weidl

6. Tyler Orlosky, C, West Virginia

Grade: 59 | Watch Orlosky's highlights

What he brings: Orlosky is a film junkie who has the intelligence and work ethic that is coveted at the position. He has average size and athleticism but makes up for it with excellent technique to go along with a quality feel for angles. Orlosky, who is a two-time captain, has the potential to develop into a serviceable starter for a heavy zone-blocking scheme. -- Kevin Weidl

7. Jessamen Dunker, OT, Tennessee State

Grade: 58 | Watch Dunker's highlights

What he brings: Dunker lacks an elite anchor, but he is one more "twitchy" and athletic offensive lineman in this class with the potential to develop into a starting left tackle within a heavy zone scheme. However, he is comes with some risk because of character concerns (two arrests while at the University of Florida) and accountability concerns. -- Kevin Weidl

8. Jon Toth, C, Kentucky

Grade: 58 | Watch Toth's highlights

What he brings: A team captain and four-year starter, Toth is an excellent hand fighter with good inline power. He also has the toughness and football IQ teams covet at center. He'll need to play with sound technique to mask his lack of ideal athleticism in pass protection. -- Steve Muench

9. Jadar Johnson, S, Clemson

Grade: 57

What he brings: Johnson is a free-safety prospect who possesses quality instincts and overall range as a center fielder. He also displays quality ball skills and the ability to finish when provided the opportunity. He comes with strong intangibles. -- Kevin Weidl

10. Carroll Phillips, OLB, Illinois

Grade: 57

What he brings: Phillips is a versatile edge defender whose best fit will be as a 3-4 outside linebacker, where he brings upside as a pass-rusher because of his first-step quickness and ability to bend the edge. He needs to continue to improve his instincts and develop stronger point-of-attack skills to become an every-down player. -- Kevin Weidl