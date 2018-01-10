Mel Kiper's top 10 prospects at each position for 2018 NFL draft

Time for my latest position rankings for the 2018 NFL draft, which combines seniors and underclassmen and features a top 10 for every position.?

Quarterbacks

1. * Josh Rosen, UCLA2. ** Sam Darnold, USC3. * Josh Allen, Wyoming4. Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma5. * Drew Lock, Missouri6. Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State7. * Lamar Jackson, Louisville8. Mike White , Western Kentucky9. Luke Falk, Washington State10. Kurt Benkert, Virginia

Lock is an underclassman to keep an eye on. He really finished the season strong as Missouri won six straight games and he had 43 touchdown passes to 12 interceptions.

Running backs

1. * Saquon Barkley, Penn State2. * Bryce Love, Stanford3. * Derrius Guice, LSU4. * Ronald Jones II, USC5. * Damien Harris, Alabama6. Nick Chubb, Georgia7. * Kerryon Johnson, Auburn8. Rashaad Penny, San Diego State9. Royce Freeman, Oregon10. Sony Michel, Georgia

So Barkley is the clear No. 1, and after that it's going to come down to testing numbers at the combine. Harris is one of my favorite prospects in this class. Johnson is banged up but has had a breakout 2017 season.

Fullbacks/H-backs

1. Jaylen Samuels, NC State2. Dimitri Flowers, Oklahoma3. Nick Bawden, San Diego State4. Khalid Hill, Michigan5. * Winston Dimel, Kansas State6. Austin Ramesh, Wisconsin7. Daniel Marx, Stanford8. Garrett Dickerson, Northwestern9. J.D. Moore, LSU10. * Alec Ingold, Wisconsin

Bawden is the best bruising fullback -- he's 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, and paves the way for fringe Heisman candidate Rashaad Penny.

Wide receivers

1. * Calvin Ridley, Alabama2. * Courtland Sutton, SMU3. Anthony Miller, Memphis4. * Christian Kirk, Texas A&M5. Michael Gallup, Colorado State6. * D.J. Moore, Maryland7. * Jordan Lasley, UCLA8. *Simmie Cobbs, Indiana9. * Parris Campbell, Ohio State10. James Washington, Oklahoma State

Lasley has come on as Josh Rosen's No. 1 target, finishing the regular season with back-to-back 200-yard games.

Tight ends

1. Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State2. * Mark Andrews, Oklahoma3. Mike Gesicki, Penn State4. Ian Thomas, Indiana5. * Hayden Hurst, South Carolina6. Durham Smythe, Notre Dame7. Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin8. Tyler Conklin, Central Michigan9. * C.J. Conrad, Kentucky10. Christopher Herndon, Miami (Fla.)

Smythe has only 26 career catches for the Fighting Irish, but he has some receiving skills. He might be a better pro than college player.

Offensive tackles

1. Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame2. * Connor Williams, Texas3. * Orlando Brown, Oklahoma4. Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State5. Chukwuma Okorafor, Western Michigan6. Desmond Harrison, West Georgia7. Tyrell Crosby, Oregon8. Timon Parris, Stony Brook9. Brandon Parker, NC A&T10. Jamarco Jones, Ohio State

Harrison is a Texas transfer who also spent time at a junior college. Jones has really improved from last season.

Offensive guards

1. * Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame2. Braden Smith, Auburn3. Will Hernandez, UTEP4. Isaiah Wynn, Georgia5. Cody O'Connell, Washington State6. * Sam Jones, Arizona State7. Brendan Mahon, Penn State8. Austin Corbett, Nevada9. KC McDermott, Miami (Fla.)10. Wyatt Teller, Virginia Tech

O'Connell is massive -- 6-foot-8, 354 pounds.

Centers

1. Billy Price, Ohio State2. Frank Ragnow, Arkansas3. * James Daniels, Iowa4. * Will Clapp, LSU5. Mason Cole, Michigan6. * Alec Eberle, Florida State7. Scott Quessenberry, UCLA8. * Sam Mustipher, Notre Dame9. Brian Allen, Michigan State10. Patrick Morris, TCU

It's not a strong center class past the top two, and Ragnow was injured in October and hasn't played since.

Defensive ends

1. Bradley Chubb, NC State2. ** Clelin Ferrell, Clemson3. * Rasheem Green, USC4. * Sam Hubbard, Ohio State5. * Austin Bryant, Clemson6. Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State7. * Ben Banogu, TCU8. * Jalen Jelks, Oregon9. Duke Ejiofor, Wake Forest10. Marcus Davenport, Texas (SA)

Green is probably an end in a 3-4. He has eight sacks this season. Jelks has 15 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Defensive tackles

1. * Christian Wilkins, Clemson2. * Vita Vea, Washington3. Da'Ron Payne, Alabama4. Maurice Hurst, Michigan5. * Taven Bryan, Florida6. * Harrison Phillips, Stanford7. * Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame8. **Dre'Mont Jones, Ohio State9. Derrick Nnadi, Florida State10. Josh Fatu, USC

I have four tackles in my 25, but it's still early. We still don't have accurate sizes on Wilkins and Vea, who are at the top for now.

Inside linebackers

1. * Roquan Smith, Georgia2. Rashaan Evans, Alabama3. Josey Jewell, Iowa4. Micah Kiser, Virginia5. * Cameron Smith, USC6. * T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin7. Chris Worley, Ohio State8. Shaun Dion Hamilton, Alabama9. * Josh Watson, Colorado State10. Nyles Morgan, Notre Dame

Kiser has 9.5 tackles for loss and 134 tackles this season.

Outside linebackers

1. * Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech2. * Arden Key, LSU3. Harold Landry, Boston College4. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma5. * Josh Allen, Kentucky6. Lorenzo Carter, Georgia7. Uchenna Nwosu, USC8. * Jerome Baker, Ohio State9. * Malik Jefferson, Texas10. * Jeff Holland, Auburn

Holland has nine sacks this season after limited playing time in 2016.

Cornerbacks

1. * Denzel Ward, Ohio State2. * Joshua Jackson , Iowa3. * Isaiah Oliver, Colorado4. * Tarvarus McFadden, Florida State5. M.J. Stewart, North Carolina6. * Carlton Davis, Auburn7. * Jaire Alexander, Louisville8. Anthony Averett, Alabama9. * Donte Jackson, LSU10. Darius Phillips, Western Michigan

The cornerback class could be deep. Stewart is a versatile player who will help a team in the return game.

Safeties

1. * Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama2. ** Derwin James, Florida State3. * Ronnie Harrison, Alabama4. * Justin Reid, Stanford5. Armani Watts, Texas A&M6. Kyzir White, West Virginia7. * DeShon Elliott, Texas8. Jeremy Reaves, So. Alabama9. Quin Blanding, Virginia10. * Jaquan Johnson, Miami (Fla)

Reid, whose brother is NFL safety Eric Reid, has five interceptions and 88 tackles this season.

Kickers and punters

1. Johnny Townsend, Florida (P)2. JK Scott, Alabama (P)3. * Michael Dickson, Texas (P)4. Shane Tripucka, Texas A&M (P)5. Daniel Carlson, Auburn (K)6. * Bryce Crawford, San Jose State (K)7. Trevor Daniel, Tennessee (P)8. * Matt Gay, PK, Utah9. * Jake Bailey, Stanford (P)10. Joe Davidson, Bowling Green (P)

Townsend and Scott are definitely draftable prospects.