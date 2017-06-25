Mets promote Tim Tebow to Advanced A League

The New York Mets are promoting Tim Tebow from low-A ball to St. Lucie of the Advanced A League.

He was batting .222 with 3 home runs, 23 RBIs, a .311 on-base percentage and a .340 slugging percentage with 69 strikeouts and 23 walks in 212 at-bats for the Columbia Fireflies.

"It's not like he's tearing up the league, but at the same time all of the indications are positive in terms of various things we look at -- chase rates and exit velocity," Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said. "The bottom line is the average isn't there, but he's improving."

Tebow, 29, signed with the Mets in September and spent time in the Florida Instructional League and the Arizona Fall League.

He won the Heisman Trophy with the Florida Gators and helped the team take two national championships. He played professionally for the Denver Broncos from 2010 to '11, leading them to a playoff overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011, and the New York Jets? in 2012.?

Tebow spent time in training camps with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 and 2015 respectively, but he never played in the regular season for those teams.