Miami left out of baseball tourney, ending NCAA's longest streak

Miami's 44-year streak in the NCAA tournament has come to an end.

The Hurricanes were not among the 64 teams selected to play for the national title when the NCAA bracket was released Monday afternoon. ?The 44-year tournament streak was the longest in any sport in NCAA history.

Miami (31-27) hasn't sat out the tournament since 1972, winning four national titles in that span.

ACC rival Florida State takes over with the longest active tournament streak at 40 years. The Seminoles were chosen to host a regional but did not receive a national seed after winning the ACC tournament Sunday.

Pac-12 champion Oregon State is the No. 1 overall seed as the Beavers (49-4) set a conference record with 27 league wins and were the nation's most dominant team all season.

North Carolina (47-12), which missed the national tournament the past two years, is No. 2 after winning 18 of its last 22 games. Florida (42-16), the top seed in 2016, is No. 3 and is followed by LSU (43-17).

The rest of the national seeds, in order, are Texas Tech (43-15), TCU (42-16), Louisville (47-10) and Stanford (40-14).

Play begins Friday in 16 regionals, with seven conferences represented among the host schools. Winners advance to eight, best-of-three super regionals. Those winners move on to the College World Series in Omaha.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.