Mike Tomlin not a fan of NFL's relaxed rules on TD celebrations

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The NFL's relaxed touchdown celebration rules set a bad precedent for young players, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said.

Steelers players showcase some of the NFL's most elaborate end zone celebrations, but Tomlin doesn't watch.

"It's for the entertainment of the fans, so I respect it on that level, but personally I don't like it," Tomlin said Tuesday from the NFL owners meetings. "I just think it takes away from the game. It's not a good look for young people. Young people aren't allowed to celebrate in that way [during games], so why should we?"

Tomlin understands that many consider the celebrations harmless fun, but he cites high school and college football as having stricter guidelines in the end zone.

In 2017, the NFL allowed players to organize celebrations with teammates as a way to accommodate creativity and address growing frustrations over players drawing penalties for excessive celebrating. A football can be used as a prop during celebrations.

The Steelers took advantage with several synchronized celebrations involving JuJu Smith-Schuster, Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown and others. Among the highlights: the hide-and-seek, the re-enactment of a fight between A.J. Green and Jalen Ramsey, and the bench press.

Tomlin largely ignores those post-touchdown plans.

"I'm preparing, I'm moving on, to be honest with you," Tomlin said. "I don't even see them. I see them on television. In game, you're moving on."

Whatever happens in the end zone hasn't affected Tomlin's stance on sportsmanship.

"I believe there's mutual respect among players," Tomlin said. "I see it. I see it daily. That's another thing I don't think is highlighted enough by us."