Mike Williams unlikely to practice in training camp due to back injury

Los Angeles Chargers rookie wide receiver Mike Williams isn't expected to practice in training camp as he recovers from a back injury, the team announced Sunday.

The former Clemson star, who was picked No. 7 overall by the Chargers in the 2017 draft, was placed on the physically unable to perform list Saturday before the start of training camp, which officially kicked off for the Chargers on Sunday.

"Mike saw our doctors yesterday and he will continue to progress on Dr. Robert Watkins' plan. He will rehab and strengthen his back and is not expected to practice during training camp," the team said in a statement.

Williams was diagnosed with the herniated disk after his first practice during rookie minicamp and hasn't practiced since.?