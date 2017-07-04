Miki Sudo eats personal-best 41 dogs to win 4th women's title in a row

Miki Sudo won her record fourth-consecutive women's title in the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Tuesday by devouring a personal-best 41 dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

Michelle Lesco finished second with 32½ dogs and buns, while Sonya "Black Widow" Thomas was third with 30 in the contest, which has been held at Coney Island, in New York, since 1972.

Sudo originally was credited with 36 hot dogs eaten until her total was adjusted to 41. Sudo's previous personal best in the contest was 38 dogs, in both 2015 and 2016. Thomas holds the all-time record with 45 in 2012.

Sudo and Thomas were tied for consecutive wins with three entering Tuesday's event. Thomas won three straight from 2011-13. Before 2011, women's eaters competed alongside men.