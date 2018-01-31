Two Missouri reserves ejected after tussle in South Carolina game

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Two Missouri reserves in guards Jordan Roundtree and Nadia Green were ejected from the 11th-ranked Tigers' game at No. 9 South Carolina for leaving the bench to take part in a pileup late in the second quarter Sunday.

The tussle began when Missouri's Kayla Michael and South Carolina's Alexis Jennings battled for the basketball and went hard to the floor. The other players immediately got in the mix, attempting to pick up their teammates. Instead, they began shoving each other. Missouri star Sophie Cunningham and South Carolina's Doniyah Cliney got involved, with Cliney pushing her opponent back with a right hand.

Cunningham gave Jennings a hard shoulder shove as she left the court.

Officials took about 15 minutes sorting things out. Cunningham and Cliney were both given unsportsmanlike fouls.