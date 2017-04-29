Mock Draft 4.1: New top-10 picks, new lottery teams

Editor's note (April 18):? This mock draft has been updated to reflect the latest draft order update following the end of the NBA regular season and tiebreaker draws, as well as Miles Bridges' decision to return to Michigan State for his sophomore season.

It's time for our first mock draft after the college season!

We are assuming every eligible prospect who has yet to state his intention declares his availability for the draft.

The selections are based on team needs and conversations with NBA scouts and general managers.

1. Boston Celtics (via Nets)*

Markelle Fultz

Washington

Freshman

Guard

The Celtics are flush with talent, with intriguing young players or prospects at all five positions. With a high draft pick, they are likely to just take the best player available.

Based on conversations with NBA scouts, it looks like Fultz has a slight edge on Lonzo Ball as the No. 1 choice for most teams. For the Celtics, Fultz's ability to play multiple positions has value, given their stocked roster.

Odds of winning lottery: 25 percent?(Boston owns the rights to swap picks with Brooklyn)

2. Phoenix Suns

Lonzo Ball

UCLA

Freshman

Guard

All indications are that Ball is dying to play for the Lakers, but right now the Suns have slightly better odds of getting the No. 2 pick in the draft. Would the Suns draft a point guard given that they already have several talented PGs on their roster? Absolutely.

Ball is a better playmaker than Eric Bledsoe and Brandon Knight and would be able to get the most out of the rest of the Suns' young talent. And landing Ball would allow the Suns to use Bledsoe, Knight or both to land another significant piece this summer.

Odds of winning lottery: 19.9 percent

3. L.A. Lakers*

Josh Jackson

Kansas

Freshman

Forward

The Lakers' late-season winning streak dropped their chances of landing a top-3 pick from 51.3 percent to 46.9 percent.

Jackson certainly made his case for the No. 1 pick, especially over the last month of the season. So if the Lakers land here at third, Jackson really isn't just a consolation prize. Jackson is the best two-way player in the draft and would bring an intensity, toughness and winning mentality that the Lakers desperately need.

Odds of winning lottery: 15.6 percent. (Sixers get the Lakers' pick if it falls outside the top three.)

4. Philadelphia 76ers

Malik Monk

Kentucky

Freshman

Guard

The 76ers finally got their tank on at the end of the season and upped their chances of getting the No. 1 pick by about three percent.

If both Fultz and Ball are off the board, Monk would be an especially attractive choice. Ben Simmons can be the full-time point forward for the Sixers, but they'll need a backcourt player who can shoot and open up the offense.

Monk's the most lethal perimeter scorer in the draft. Jayson Tatum and Dennis Smith are other potential candidates at No. 5.

Odds of winning lottery: 11.9 percent

5. Orlando Magic

Jayson Tatum

Duke

Freshman

Forward

The Magic fired GM Rob Hennigan after the season, so there will be a new front office in place to make this pick. That makes the Magic selection a little tougher to project.

Tatum is the prototypical NBA small forward. He can score from anywhere on the floor, though his consistency as a 3-point shooter has been questioned.

Odds of winning lottery: 8.8 percent

6. Minnesota Timberwolves

Lauri Markkanen

Arizona

Freshman

Forward

Markkanen plays like the prototypical NBA 4. He's an elite shooter who can stretch the floor, make plays and still do work in the paint.

His rebounding skills are a work in progress, but everything else about his game looks a little Dirk Nowitzki-like. He should be a great fit in Minnesota.

Odds of winning lottery: 5.3 percent

7. New York Knicks

De'Aaron Fox

Kentucky

Freshman

Guard

The Knicks will take a close look at Fox, Smith and Frank Ntilikina if they're all available. With Derrick Rose likely to leave the Knicks via free agency this summer, landing a young point guard to play next to Kristaps Porzingis looks like a strong option for New York.

Fox isn't a great perimeter shooter, but he has every other attribute you want in point guard. If he ever gets a solid jumper, he could be a star.

Odds of winning lottery: 5.3 percent.?

Dennis Smith

NC State

Freshman

Guard

The Kings need a young point guard badly.

Early in the season, before the Wolfpack's season fell apart, some scouts had Smith as a potential No. 1 pick. He's an elite athlete, excels at getting to the rim and has shown off a solid perimeter game.

Odds of winning lottery: 2.8 percent. (If the Kings move ahead of Philadelphia in the lottery and are in the top 10, they swap spots with the Sixers. If Sacramento's pick falls outside the top 10, it will go to Chicago.)

9. Dallas Mavericks

Frank Ntilikina

France

Age:?18

Guard

The Mavs have one of the best international scouting staffs in the league and will be stoked if Ntilikina is still on the board. In a draft less loaded with point guards, he could be a top-five pick. He's skilled, tough and a good shooter.

He would have a great shot at being the Mavs' point guard of the future to run with young players like Harrison Barnes and Nerlens Noel.

Odds of winning lottery: 1.7 percent.

10. Sacramento Kings (via Pelicans)*

Jonathan Isaac

Florida State

Freshman

Forward

Isaac may have the most upside of any of the wings in the draft. He has elite length, strokes the 3, runs the floor like a guard and rebounds. He just needs to add a lot of strength.

If the Kings can walk away from this draft adding Smith and Isaac to a young core that includes Buddy Hield, Skal Labissiere and Willie Cauley-Stein, they'll be in great shape in a couple of more years to finally break that playoff drought.

Odds of winning lottery: 1.1 percent. (Sacramento will get New Orleans' pick if it falls outside the top three.)

11. Charlotte Hornets

Harry Giles

Duke

Freshman

Forward

Given his injury history, we won't know what Giles' real draft value is until NBA doctors get a look at his knees. But assuming, for now, that his knees check out, this is the point in the draft where Giles' reward begins to outweigh the risk.

Based on sheer talent, he's one of the three best players in the draft. His slow recovery from an ACL tear in high school -- as well as another knee surgery last fall -- hampered his play for Duke. But if he checks out medically, Giles has a chance to be a monster player in a few years and would be a terrific fit on the front line of the Hornets.

Odds of winning lottery: 0.8 percent

12. Detroit Pistons

Zach Collins

Gonzaga

Freshman

Center

Collins proved he's worthy of a lottery pick with a dominant 14-point, 13-rebound, six-block performance coming off the bench for the Zags in the Final Four versus South Carolina.?He added another nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks in the title game vs. UNC, but played limited minutes because of foul trouble.

Scouts look beyond the stat sheet -- though the advanced analytics are bullish on him -- at what he did almost every time he stepped onto the court. He played above the rim, was bouncy and energetic, stretched the floor and competed with toughness.

Plus, he's used to playing with a more traditional center. In Detroit, he could make a very interesting pairing next to Andre Drummond.

Odds of winning lottery: 0.7 percent

13. Denver Nuggets

OG Anunoby

Indiana

Sophomore

Forward

The Nuggets have done as good a job as any team in finding gems in the draft. Anunoby could be another.

Anunoby is recovering from knee surgery and might not even be able to play as a rookie. But his talent level as a two-way player is off the charts and the Nuggets could use a player like him over the long-term.

Odds of winning lottery: 0.6 percent

14. Miami Heat

TJ Leaf

UCLA

Freshman

Forward

The Heat already have an elite shot-blocker in the middle, so drafting a skilled 4 like Leaf seems like a sound option -- especially after seeing how Luke Babbitt fits with the team.

Leaf draws Babbitt comparisons because of his inside-outside skill set, but he's tougher and a better athlete. He would be a long-term upgrade for Miami.

Odds of winning lottery: 0.5 percent

Justin Patton

Creighton

Freshman

Center

Patton is a major work in progress, but there is a high ceiling if a team can be patient with him -- and the Blazers can.

They wouldn't need him to start. They could bring him along slowly. Over time, he should be a strong contributor.

16. Chicago Bulls

Jarrett Allen

Texas

Freshman

Center

Things are looking up for the Bulls after a surprising Game 1 win against the Celtics in the playoffs. The team still has a number of needs in the draft.

Allen is a project, but an intriguing one. His defense is ahead of his offense right now, but he made major offensive strides at the end of the season.

He seems to be coming on at the right time and could be a nice backup to Robin Lopez for the next year or two while he adds strength and experience.

17. Milwaukee Bucks

Edrice Adebayo

Kentucky

Freshman

Forward

"Bam" played much better over the last month of the college season. When he plays with toughness as a rebounder and finisher at the rim, he looks the part of a lottery pick.

The Bucks could use that toughness in the paint to balance all the skilled perimeter players they employ.

Luke Kennard

Duke

Sophomore

Guard

Kennard not only is the best shooter in the draft, but also showed the ability to be a playmaker as a sophomore at Duke.

He also exhibits a toughness and competitiveness that sets him apart from other "pure shooters" in the draft. The Pacers could certainly use the help at both the 1 and the 2.

19. Atlanta Hawks

Terrance Ferguson

Australia

Age:?19

Guard

Ferguson is one of the few elite shooters in this draft.

His numbers didn't always show that in Australia, but given the dearth of guys who can let it fly -- and the Hawks' needs in this area with? Kyle Korver?gone --?he should be a strong fit in time.

20. Portland Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies)

Ike Anigbogu

UCLA

Freshman

Center

Anigbogu would bring toughness to Portland. He's a terrific rebounder and shot-blocker.

Offensively, he's raw, but the Blazers would be able to have the patience to bring him along slowly.

21. Oklahoma City Thunder

Justin Jackson

North Carolina

Junior

Forward

Jackson has always had an elite midrange game, and his development as a 3-point shooter has increased his draft value this year.

He was terrific vs. Oregon in the Final Four, scoring 22 points and hitting four 3s. However, his play against Gonzaga was spotty. He ended with 16 points but shot 0-for-9 from 3-point range.

He would be especially intriguing for the Thunder, a team still trying to figure out a long-term solution at the 3.

22. Brooklyn Nets (via Wizards)

Ivan Rabb

Cal

Sophomore

Forward

Rabb was considered a likely lottery pick at the end of last season. He improved as a sophomore, but not as much as scouts would've liked.

He's a good rebounder and he can score around the basket, though his emerging perimeter game has scouts questioning if playing in the paint will ever be a strength for him. Still, he's a good prospect at this point in the draft.

23.? Toronto Raptors?(via Clippers)

John Collins

Wake Forest

Sophomore

Forward

Collins was one of the most efficient players in college basketball the past two years. He plays hard, scores in the paint and rebounds well.

He still needs to develop more of a face-up game, but the raw tools are there.

24. Utah Jazz

Moritz Wagner

Michigan

Sophomore

Forward

Wagner impressed a lot of NBA scouts down the stretch, especially in an NCAA tournament game against Louisville when he dropped 26 points.

He's a skilled big man who can stretch the floor and play in the post, and he's just six months older than Markkanen, a prospect with similar skills. Wagner is really good value at this point in the draft.

25. Orlando Magic (via Raptors)

Jawun Evans

Oklahoma State

Sophomore

Guard

There's a dearth of point guards in this draft after the top five picks are off the board. But Evans has promise both as a scorer and a playmaker.

He can shoot 3s, get to the rim and set up the pass by creating his own shot. If the Magic miss out on a point guard with their first pick, he'll be a strong fit here.

26. Portland Trail Blazers (via Cavaliers)*

Isaiah Hartenstein

Germany

Age: 18

Forward

Hartenstein played to mixed reviews at the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland. He's a good athlete and has solid size for his position, but his unorthodox jumper and emotional nature worry scouts a bit.

He's a good draft-and-stash option this late in the draft.

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Celtics)*

Andrew Jones

Texas

Freshman

Guard

There are a lot of scouts who feel like Jones is a major sleeper. He's an elite athlete who plays above the rim and has shown the ability to knock down the 3. He really came along in Big 12 play.?

The Nets need to continue to swing for the fences with these late draft picks and hope they connect. Jones is a good bet down this low.

28. L.A. Lakers (via Rockets)*

Tony Bradley

North Carolina

Freshman

Center

Bradley played a small role for the Tar Heels, but his length, rebounding and advanced stats all point to a talent that just needs time.

The Lakers have been happy with their 2016 second-round pick, Ivica Zubac, and bringing in another young big would give them some nice depth.

29. San Antonio Spurs

D.J. Wilson

Michigan

Junior

Forward

Wilson has the physical tools to be a terrific stretch-4 in the league. He's a great athlete who can shoot the 3 and protect the rim.

It feels like he's just scratching the surface of what he could become someday.

30. Utah Jazz (via Warriors)*

Rodions Kurucs

Latvia

Age: 19

Forward

This is the second first-round pick for the Jazz. Kurucs is a major work in progress. He has length and athleticism, but his game and his body have a long way to go.

However, as a draft-and-stash prospect, he's a solid get at this point.