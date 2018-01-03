Mom of Kansas 5-star recruit to critics: Be quiet

The mother of Billy Preston, the five-star Kansas?men's basketball recruit still sidelined by the investigation into a recent car accident, told critics of her son to "be quiet" in a series of tweets Tuesday night that referenced the freshman's situation.

In November, coach Bill Self told reporters that the school's compliance staff wanted a "clearer financial picture" about the car Preston was driving during the on-campus crash before it would allow him to play.

Nicole Player, Preston's mother, posted tweets that suggest NCAA officials are now involved too.

"I'm tired of being quiet," Player tweeted Tuesday night. "I'm sick of watching people bash my child but if he suited up tomorrow he'd be the next coming of Jesus Christ to you guys. Enough is enough. Be a fan, be supportive, be empathetic or just be quiet until the NCAA does what they have to do."

Preston, a 6-foot-10 forward ranked 18th in the 2017 class by ESPN, has not played this season for the Jayhawks. He missed the squad's season opener against Tennessee State due to a violation of team rules. Then the car accident triggered his prolonged absence.

Through her tweets, Player said she and Preston have felt "persecuted" throughout the investigation. She added that she had the option of sending Preston overseas to make millions before he entered this summer's NBA draft but chose to stay because she is confident he will "be cleared" soon.

She also said he is innocent, which is why she allowed the NCAA "in her personal life."

"If I had anything to [hide], I could've pulled him in November," Player tweeted. "This is taxing and stressful. But he's there, being supportive. He hasn't bailed on his team. He's cheering and coaching [and] doing all he can."

On Tuesday night, Kansas lost to Texas Tech, the Jayhawks' second loss at Allen Fieldhouse this season.