Money from Stephen Curry's 'Oakland Strong' shoes go to relief fund

A pair of game-worn Stephen Curry shoes sold for $30,101 on eBay on Friday afternoon, a record price paid for shoes of a currently active NBA player.

The shoes, with graffiti style writing that says "Oakland Strong" was worn by the Golden State Warriors guard on Dec. 15 in the team's 103-90 win over the New York Knicks.

Money raised from this pair, and a pair Curry wore before the game while warming up -- which sold for $15,100 -- will go to the Oakland Fire Relief Fund. The fund was started after 36 people perished in the fire earlier this month at the Ghostship warehouse, the deadliest fire in the city's history.

The game-worn shoes have the initials of each victim on them and was signed by Curry.

Before the auction concluded, the fund had raised $547,096 towards a $550,000 goal, thanks in part to $50,000 donations each made by the Golden State Warriors, the Oakland A's and the Oakland Raiders.

In 2014, a pair of shoes that Kobe Bryant at the 2008 Olympics sold for $37,740, a record shoe sale for an active NBA player at the time. Bryant retired after last season.

Before the Curry sale, the record for a pair of shoes bought of a currently active NBA player was a pair of LeBron James shoes, from 2005, that sold last December for $28,651.

The most previously paid for a pair of Curry shoes was a pair of 2014 playoff used shoes sold last December for $10,780.

The highest price ever paid for a Curry item was a game-used jersey from last year's playoffs, which sold in May for $39,000.

The highest price ever paid for a pair of NBA game-used shoes was the $104,765 paid in 2013 for Michael Jordan's "Flu Game" shoes.