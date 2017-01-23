Morning roundtable: Henrik Lundqvist's shutout could be turning point he needs

What performance from the weekend impressed you the most and why?

Joe McDonald: If you're a New York Rangers fan, you have to be pleased with the performance of goalie Henrik Lundqvist in Sunday's 1-0 overtime victory over the Detroit Red Wings. He made 21 saves for the shutout and posted his 20th win of the season. He made big-time saves and this is the type of performance that should give him a much-needed confidence boost. Lundqvist, 34, continues to reach milestones and on Sunday became the first goalie to win at least 20 games in his first 12 seasons.

Scott Burnside: How about the Nashville Predators' impressive come-from-behind 4-2 win Sunday night in Minnesota? The Wild have been the best team in the Western Conference and dynamite at home, but even more impressive in this case was that the Predators, who struggled mightily early in the season on the road, trailed 2-0 against the top defensive club in the conference before coming back thanks to a pair goals by Filip Forsberg. The win was the third in a row for the Preds and gave them a 4-1-0 record on their road trip. The win was also the 500th for head coach Peter Laviolette, a nice accomplishment for a guy who's finally got his team playing the way most of us expected all season.

Pierre LeBrun: Well, you guys missed the big one:? Vancouver Canucks captain Henrik Sedin and his 1,000th career NHL point. The moment was surreal, Sedin beating former teammate Roberto Luongo for the milestone moment and then seeing the veteran goalie come out a few steps to give him a congratulatory tap. For the Canucks faithful, this was a moment all their own. Vancouver is a unique market, the hangover of losing Game 7 in the 2011 Stanley Cup finals still casts a shadow over that city, but on Friday night, it was a moment of brightness that no fan there will soon forget. Henrik and his brother? Daniel?are unbelievable people, class acts on and off the ice, and they embody everything you want for your kids to aspire to be. A magical moment, to be sure.