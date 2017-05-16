Moses Malone Jr. alleges James Harden involved in attack

Moses Malone Jr. filed an amendment to a civil lawsuit Monday, seeking damages from James Harden for allegedly orchestrating a beating last summer in retaliation for a Facebook post that offended the Houston Rockets?star, Malone's attorney, George Farah, said.

Malone, the son of NBA legend Moses Malone, was beaten and robbed of jewelry by four armed men on June 25 outside V Live Houston, an after-hours strip club. Four men were arrested in connection with the assault, including Darian Blount, a security guard at the now-closed club, and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Harden was not charged or accused of wrongdoing in the case.

A Facebook post published by Malone on June 24 criticized Harden for charging $249 for his basketball camp, which Malone said shut out inner-city children. Farah, who represents Malone, said the Facebook post was referenced during the beating and robbery.

"All the stories that we've heard from all the witnesses were pretty consistent that James Harden was pretty upset about the Facebook post that was posted the night before the attack," Farah told ESPN on Tuesday morning. "There were text messages between Moses and some of James Harden's friends. ... We have a good trail of evidence that leads to James Harden's involvement to this."

Farah said he is in the process of subpoenaing 10 witnesses who were at the club that night and can testify to Harden's involvement. Farah said Malone and Harden were both regular clients at the club.

Attorney Rusty Hardin, who represents Harden, did not immediately reply to an email requesting comment.

The original lawsuit, filed in September, seeks damages against V Live Houston for injury and loss of property. The lawsuit alleges that as Malone attempted to enter the club, he was stopped by Blount, who directed a group of armed men to beat and rob Malone. The suit states that Malone was repeatedly kicked and punched in the face, had his diamond earrings ripped out, and was robbed of other jewelry before the assailants entered the club with Blount.