Nationals trade for A's relievers Sean Doolittle, Ryan Madson

The Washington Nationals are acquiring left-handed reliever Sean Doolittle and right-handed reliever Ryan Madson from the Oakland Athletics for right-hander Blake Treinen and two prospects.

The prospects headed to the Athletics are left-hander Jesus Luzardo and third baseman Sheldon Neuse.

The Nationals have been looking for help at the back end of their bullpen. Treinen, 29, is 0-2 with a 5.73 ERA and two saves in 37? innings. He is one of six pitchers with at least two saves for Washington, but nobody has more than Koda Glover's eight, and he is on the disabled list.

Doolittle, 30, is 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA and three saves in 21? innings. He had a career-high 22 saves in 2014.

Madson, 36, is 2-4 with a 2.06 ERA and one save in 39? innings. He had 30 saves for Oakland last season.

Luzardo, 19, is a 2016 third-round draft pick who has made three starts in rookie ball this season, going 1-0 with a 1.32 ERA.

Neuse, 22, was a second-round draft pick in 2016 and was ranked as the Nationals' No. 7 prospect before the season. He is hitting .291 with nine homers and 51 RBIs for Class A Hagerstown.