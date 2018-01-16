NBA draft scouting reports: McDonald's All-Americans and more

The Hoophall Classic is an annual three-day event pitting some the top high school teams in the nation against each other. The field was loaded as usual, featuring most of the top prospects in the country. While we've seen most of these elite talents in different camps and tournaments -- particularly with sneaker companies or USA Basketball -- it can be highly beneficial to watch them with their high school teams as well to see how they function in their most natural setting, against other top-level competition.

Even in the one-and-done era, it's important to get a baseline evaluation on prospects before they enter college to evaluate their progress physically and skill-wise, and to gain a better understanding of how situational variables ultimately affect their play.

Recruiting analysts we've spoken with lament how poorly the 2018 and 2019 high school classes are shaping up, but many of the players below -- including seven McDonald's All-Americans -- constitute the pool of players teams will be choosing from.

R.J. Barrett | 6-foot-7 | Wing

Montverde Academy | 2018 | Committed to Duke

Barrett confirmed his status as the top prospect in the event, and possibly all of high school basketball. He continues to develop into a more efficient and versatile player, evolving from being a smooth and athletic driver/scorer into someone who can impact the game with his defense, passing and shooting as well. Barrett showed a little bit of everything in Montverde's rout of Mater Dei, knocking down a handful of 3-pointers with his feet set and off the dribble, and being extremely difficult to contain in the open floor with his impressive body control, footwork and aggressive style of play. He has a high basketball IQ, plays with a chip on his shoulder on both ends of the floor and has plenty of room to continue to improve as his body fills out and his skill level evolves. Barrett's alpha-dog mentality will fit in well at Duke next year alongside the Scottie Pippen-esque versatility of Cam Reddish. In a 2019 NBA draft class that is as weak and shallow as we've seen in some time, Barrett is one of the few surefire prospects you can bank on right now. The improvement he's made with his jump shot is a major key.

Cam Reddish | 6-foot-8 | Guard/Wing

Westtown | 2018 | Committed to Duke

Top-tier prospect Cam Reddish had a fairly typical performance in a loss to IMG Academy, scoring 25 points on 22 shots, with 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 turnovers. He wows you on first glance with his incredible physical profile, standing 6-8 in shoes with a chiseled 211-pound frame and a 7-1 wingspan. Reddish has made significant progress with his jumper in the past year, shooting 63-154 (41 percent) from 3-point range this season. He's still a little clunky at times with his footwork and overall fluidity getting into his jumper, but he clearly has excellent touch from the perimeter and the capacity for throwing the ball in the basket with his feet set and off the dribble. Reddish can play anywhere from 1 to 4 both physically and skill-wise, often bringing the ball up and finding teammates on the move with his smooth handle and strong court vision. He gets low to the ground and has extremely long strides, executing skillful step-throughs in the paint with polished footwork. His combination of power, quickness and creativity is devastating when projecting to the modern game, and his very high basketball IQ gives him unlimited potential to grow into as a multipositional weapon.

Reddish is still figuring out just how good he can be, as he still has a tendency to blend in at times and rest on the laurels of his significant talent level. That shows up most vividly on the defensive end, where he doesn't make anywhere near the impact you would expect when considering his tools. He has been criticized at times for his lack of toughness both physically and mentally.

It will be fascinating to watch Reddish in a Duke uniform next year playing alongside Barrett, his main rival for the No. 1 pick in the draft. Scouts would love to see Reddish display some of the killer mentality that Barrett brings to the table in late-game and big-game situations, as that seems to be one of the only things left to nitpick.

Fresh off transferring in controversial fashion from Mater Dei to Findlay Prep, Bol Bol had one of the most impressive showings of any player at the Hoophall Classic, scoring 31 points on 18 field goal attempts in just 20 minutes, demonstrating why he's such a tantalizing talent.

Standing 7-2 and weighing 226 pounds, Bol remains very thin, with high hips but an exceptional 9-6 standing reach. His skill level is exceptional for a player his size, as he has impressive footwork and body control spinning around opponents in the post, and he is an incredible lob target because of?his reach. He can create his own offense in one-on-one situations, knocking down a number of jump shots from different parts of the floor, even using sharp step-backs in isolation situations and attacking closeouts skillfully. His release point is very low, but has terrific touch, and he can step out and make 3-pointers, even shooting off the dribble.

After receiving a fair share of criticism in recent months for his apathetic demeanor and off-court habits -- one of the reasons he was cut from USA Basketball this past summer -- Bol clearly had something to prove in front of a national audience, playing with a much higher motor than he had demonstrated in the past. That didn't translate to the glass, where he had just two rebounds, but he did seem to put a better effort in defensively, using his freakishly long wingspan to his advantage inside the paint. He has a long way to go on this end of the floor. He struggles to step out of the paint because of?his very high center of gravity and he still tends to go through the motions at times, but he is a massive presence at this level by virtue of just keeping his hands high and being difficult to shoot over.

Recruiting analysts still wonder whether he's someone that they can "trust" to maximize his long-term potential, but there's undoubtedly a significant amount of talent to work with, and the fact that he will?play for a highly respected coach like Dana Altman at Oregon should help him.

Jalen Smith | 6-foot-10 | Power forward

Mount Saint Joseph | 2018 | Committed to Maryland

Unlike most of the top prospects in attendance, this was our first in-person evaluation of the late-blooming Smith. "Sticks," as he's often called, has made significant progress in the past year with his frame and skill level, establishing himself as one of the better big man prospects in high school basketball.

Sporting decent shoulders, Smith still has significant work to do on his lower body, as he's knock-kneed with extremely thin ankles, calves and thighs. His athleticism will likely evolve with his frame, but he's quick off his feet and runs very well, giving him some potential to grow over time. Smith's combination of competitiveness, basketball IQ and skill is intriguing considering he's 6-10 and relatively long-armed. He looked very comfortable stepping out beyond the 3-point line with excellent footwork and touch, but he didn't shy away from his big man responsibilities at times, throwing his body around inside the paint more than you'd think, considering his skinny stature. He gets pushed around a decent amount, but he isn't afraid to fight back and showed nice timing rotating for blocks, crashing the offensive glass and even finding the open man with smart passes. Smith's defensive fundamentals are a work in progress, particularly stepping outside of the paint, and he has a long way to go in general to polish his skill set and become a complete player. The flashes he shows are intriguing, though, and he's one of the better big men prospects you'll find in this class.

Louis King | 6-foot-8 | Wing/forward

Hudson Catholic | 2018 | Committed to Oregon

King exploded for 32 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 6 turnovers in 31 minutes in a blowout win over John Carroll, showing his versatility on both ends of the floor. He has a prototypical wing/combo forward frame that NBA scouts are actively seeking, with a 7-foot wingspan to boot. King was a menace in the open floor with his combination of athleticism and aggressiveness, powering through hapless high school defenders thanks to his strong frame. He even knocked down four 3-pointers, an area in which he's traditionally been streaky as his elbow tends to flail out when he's not catching and shooting in rhythm.

King's most attractive trait might be the versatility he offers on defense. He has the size, length and strength needed to check most big men, but also has the quickness to switch pick-and-rolls and contain most guards, giving him the type of multipositional potential NBA teams covet. King's ballhandling, passing and overall feel for the game in a half-court offense needs work, and his body language often leaves something to be desired when things aren't going his way. He's often criticized for immaturity, one of the reasons he wasn't invited back to USA Basketball this past fall and saw some colleges (such as Kentucky) back off his recruitment. King is committed to Oregon, a place that has done well with players in his mold in the past. His talent and fit in the modern game is significant, so if he can figure out how to smooth out the rough edges, he's certainly someone we'll be talking more about down the line.

Scottie Lewis | 6-foot-5 | Wing

Ranney School | 2019 | Uncommitted

The only player that showed up for Ranney in a one-sided blowout, Lewis showed his talent on both ends of the floor en route to a 27-point, 4-rebound, 3-assists, 2-block, 1-steal performance. Lewis' combination of athleticism, length (6-11 wingspan), competitiveness and basketball IQ make him one of the more versatile prospects in the high school game. He's an elite-level defender, a terror in the open floor, a willing passer, and in this game he was knocking down jump shots as well, which isn't always the case. His motor is arguably his best trait, as he didn't stop hustling for a moment even in the waning moments. Recruiting analysts rave about his off-court intangibles. Lewis' frame still needs a lot of work, and he won't be able to fulfill his significant potential if the game doesn't slow for him or if he doesn't become a better shooter, but there's quite a bit to like about his two-way potential.

Moses Brown | 7-foot-1 | Center

Archbishop Molloy | 2018 | Uncommitted

Considered a consensus top-20 recruit, Brown's development seems to have flatlined somewhat, and he got outplayed by a much younger and hungrier 7-footer in Hunter Dickinson in a blowout loss to DeMatha. Standing 7-1 with excellent hands, good mobility, soft touch and a massive 9-3 standing reach, Brown has tools and talent but in many ways doesn't really fit the mold of what NBA teams are looking for these days. He doesn't show the type of versatility you want to see with his passing, defense or shooting, and his motor is far too inconsistent to draft him because of size alone. He hasn't made any progress as a pick-and-roll defender in particular, looking very lethargic stepping outside of the paint and not putting in much pride in his work as a defensive rebounder or rim-protector. Still seemingly at an early stage of his recruitment, Brown will need to find a college that is willing to develop him defensively first and foremost, and try to figure out how to get him to play hard more consistently. The NBA has gone away from players in Brown's mold in many ways, but there's still a spot for a traditional center if he can show the ability to anchor a defense and provide value as a pick-and-roll finisher.

Luther Muhammad | 6-foot-4 | Wing

Hudson Catholic | 2018 | Committed to Ohio State

Not considered in the same tier of prospects as most of the other players on this list, Muhammad deserves mention for the incredible defensive performance he had against highly regarded Immanuel Quickley. The Ohio State commit absolutely hounded him all over the floor, not giving him an inch of breathing room both on and off the ball, which was the catalyst to his team's emphatic victory. Measured at 6-4 with a 6-7 wingspan, Muhammad is undersized for the wing and needs to continue to add polish and feel to his half-court offensive arsenal, but his grit and intensity level certainly gives him a chance to carve out a career professionally.

Immanuel Quickley | 6-foot-4 | Point guard

John Carroll School | 2018 | Committed to Kentucky

Coming off an average showing at the USA Basketball Junior National Team camp, Quickley did not have a very good outing either, struggling to get much going offensively for either himself or his teammates. Just an average athlete in terms of burst and explosiveness, Quickley is susceptible to intense ball pressure, usually needing a ball screen to create offense. His physique is improving, and he's clearly made major strides with his jump shot, even if his release remains on the slow side. Quickley has good size and length and a high basketball IQ. He's a willing defender and shows a lot of the traits NBA teams look for in a backup point guard, even if there are some doubts about the extent of his long-term upside.

Darius Days | 6-foot-7 | Power forward

IMG Academy | 2018 | Committed to LSU

Not considered in the same tier of prospect as some of the other players on this list, Days deserves mention because of the strong outing he had in a win over Westtown, as well as his fit in the modern game. Standing 6-7 with a chiseled 230-pound frame and a 7-foot wingspan, Days offers the type of multipositional versatility that NBA scouts covet from frontcourt players with a no-nonsense attitude defensively and crashing the glass. He was all over the floor for IMG, sliding between all of the big men positions, scoring 14 points with 12 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. He seems to be making strides with his shooting mechanics this season, which is very interesting when paired with his already strong feel for the game on both ends of the floor. He's made 150 3-pointers in the 111 games for which we have data (35 percent shooting), which will be a major key to his NBA outlook down the road. Days isn't the highest-ceiling prospect around, but he fills a real niche and is someone whom teams will need to track as his career evolves at LSU.

Vernon Carey | 6-foot-10 | Center

University School | 2019 | Uncommitted

Carey's University School was overpowered by a deep and talented Oak Hill team, but he was clearly the best prospect in the game, delivering 29 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists in 31 minutes of action. Carey looks to be in better shape these days, shedding some baby fat from his chiseled 265-pound frame, giving him a little more mobility and quickness getting off his feet. He's a very skilled big man, capable of scoring both inside and out, showing soft touch on his jumper and polished footwork in the post. He can take rebounds off the defensive glass and push the ball ahead skillfully, delivering crisp outlet passes. He also shows the ability to create his own shot from the perimeter in the half-court. He's a powerful driver with strong footwork and body control, drawing fouls prolifically with his strong frame.

Where Carey will need to improve is on the defensive end, a major key to his ability to find a role in the new-age NBA. He looks somewhat lethargic here at times, both in terms of his instincts rotating to protect the rim as well as his willingness to throw his body around on the defensive glass. While Carey doesn't have elite length, he actually has very nimble feet when asked to switch out on the perimeter and did a nice job of walling off the older and fairly highly-regarded David McCormack, so there are clearly some things to work with here. Carey is considered one of the top recruits in the 2019 high school class, While he's not exactly what NBA teams are looking for in a big man these days, with his frame and improving skill level, it's a pretty safe bet to say that he will play in the NBA in some capacity.

Bryan Antoine | 6-foot-4 | Wing

Ranney School | 2019 | Uncommitted

Known as one of the more talented scorers in the 2019 high school class, Antoine had a tough game at the HoopHall, going 5-for-16 from the field in a blowout loss. Antoine has good size and length for a shooting guard, but remains very much on the thin side with extremely weak legs in particular. He spent most of the game driving into brick walls and tossing up contested jumpers from the perimeter, none of which really fell for him. He has impressive shooting mechanics, including excellent footwork and body control getting into his pull-up jumper while separating from defenders, but he doesn't give you all that much when his shot isn't falling. He's an indifferent defender and a reluctant passer who will need to improve his shot selection and basketball IQ to maximize his significant offensive talent.

Note: We were not in attendance on Saturday, when Zion Williamson played. You can read our evaluation of him from October here. Top-tier prospects Cole Anthony, Chol Marial and Simisola Shittu were injured and did not participate.