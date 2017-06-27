NBA free agency: Latest buzz, rumblings and reports

The clock is ticking to the start of NBA free agency on July 1. Where will this summer's top targets land? Keep it here for the latest news, rumors and rumblings across the league.?

More: Free agent list | Top 30? ?| Rumors? ?| Trade Machine

June 27 updates

? 5:20 p.m. ET:?The New York Knicks have "legitimate" interest in re-signing free agent point guard Derrick Rose , league sources familiar with the matter told ESPN's Ian Begley. Rose, 28, will be a free agent for the first time in his career after spending last year in New York, where his season was cut short due to a torn meniscus.

3:45 p.m. ET: Would Andre Iguodala consider leaving the Golden State Warriors? ESPN's Chris Haynes reports that the open market poses a serious threat of stealing the 33-year-old veteran from the defending champs come July 1. The Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz are among the teams that are interested in the 2015 Finals MVP, sources tell ESPN.

3:01 p.m. ET:? Chicago Bulls executive vice president John Paxson made it clear that Dwyane Wade would have to give back a chunk of his $23.8 million player option if the former All-Star sought a buyout.?Wade told the Bulls last week that he would opt into the deal, doing so before a draft-day deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

2:43 p.m. ET:? Carmelo Anthony 's camp, while acknowledging his preference to stay with the New York Knicks, has tried to engage the Knicks in buyout talks, league sources tell ESPN's Marc Stein. The Knicks have thus far resisted the idea of a buyout that would clear the way for Anthony?to potentially join LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

June 25 update

? The Houston Rockets are showing heavy interest in free-agent-to-be? Chris Paul ,?and they are working on clearing cap space to make a deal happen, according to ESPN's Chris Haynes. Both Paul and teammate Blake Griffin won't pick up their player options for next season, and have notified the LA Clippers. Earlier this month, sources told ESPN that Paul intends to give the San Antonio Spurs?some? serious consideration this summer.