NFL all-division awards: MVPs, top rookies, more

Who was the top rookie in the NFC East: Ezekiel Elliott or Dak Prescott? Which head coach had the more impressive season in the AFC East? And who is the most dominant defensive player in the AFC West?

NFL Nation reporters voted on the top rookie, comeback player of the year, coach of the year as well as the most valuable defensive and offensive players in every division.

The results are below. Click the links for each winner to view complete answers.

AFC EAST

Best rookie: Laremy Tunsil, OG, Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins knew they had a good player the moment they drafted Tunsil. The only question was whether Tunsil could steer clear of trouble after having issues at Ole Miss, which included a video of him smoking a substance through a bong that surfaced on social media on draft night and immediately dropped his stock. But Tunsil proved the Dolphins right by staying on the straight and narrow. The football part took care of itself, as Tunsil started 14 regular-season games and one playoff game. He was very good as a rookie playing out of position at left guard and filling in at his natural left tackle position for a few games when Branden Albert was injured. Tunsil has the makings of a 10-year starter for Miami if he avoids injuries and off-field trouble. Read the full vote.

Comeback player of the year: Cameron Wake, DE, Miami Dolphins

Wake exceeded everyone's expectations in 2016 -- including those of the Dolphins' coaching staff -- by leading the team with 11.5 sacks. He was 34 and coming off a season-ending Achilles injury. Coach Adam Gase initially brought Wake off the bench and kept him on a snap count; in a Week 2 loss to the Patriots, Wake played just 15 snaps, which Miami admitted right away was a mistake. Wake wanted more and eventually was put in the starting lineup in October, and that led to his Pro Bowl season. Those who continue to doubt Wake were proved wrong once again. Read the full vote.

Coach of the year (tie): Bill Belichick, New England Patriots; Adam Gase, Miami Dolphins

Navigating through the first four games without Tom Brady and going 3-1 reflected a job well done by Belichick and his staff. Overall, the Patriots finished 14-2. One of the key changes this season has come in the area of health and wellness, as the Patriots have made some notable changes to improve in this area, and the results are evident.

But while Belichick went 3-1 without Brady, Gase went 10-6 with Ryan Tannehill and Matt Moore. That could top Belichick on the degree-of-difficulty scale. Gase encountered early turbulence with a 1-4 start, but he managed to change the culture of a perennial also-ran in his first season. The Dolphins made the playoffs for the first time since 2008, and they did it with less-than-elite talent. Read the full vote.

Defensive MVP: Lorenzo Alexander, LB, Buffalo Bills

There are not a lot of strong candidates for defensive MVP this season. The best defense in the division -- the New England Patriots -- is more team-oriented in its success. Alexander had the most impressive individual season. He led the Bills and the division with 12.5 sacks in addition to 76 tackles, three forced fumbles and an interception. Alexander, 33, came out of nowhere to produce a Pro Bowl season. He'd been mostly a backup and rotational player but produced the best season of his career after a decade in the NFL. Alexander deserves kudos for that alone. Read the full vote.

Offensive MVP: Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

A candidate for NFL MVP, Brady set the NFL record for touchdown-to-interception ratio (28-to-2) and was a big part of the Patriots smashing the NFL record for fewest interceptions in a season (two). The previous mark was five. Read the full vote.

AFC NORTH

Best rookie: Ronnie Stanley, OT, Baltimore Ravens

This is a tough one because the division didn't have a star rookie such as Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescott or Joey Bosa. The decision comes down to Stanley and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns. The nod goes to Stanley, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 draft. He allowed only three sacks all season while blocking Joe Flacco's blind side. Stanley was also the NFL's best left tackle over the last four weeks of the season, according to Pro Football Focus. Some will go with Burns, but he gave up the most touchdown passes by a rookie corner this season. Read the full vote.

Comeback player of the year: Dennis Pitta, TE, Baltimore Ravens

No one's comeback journey compares to Pitta's. He fractured his right hip in 2013 and 2014, then didn't even play in 2015, causing most to believe his career was over. There were doctors, friends and family members who discouraged Pitta from returning to football. To play his first full season since 2012 was an accomplishment in itself. But what made Pitta's comeback more amazing: He led all NFL tight ends with a career-best 86 catches. Only Antonio Brown had more receptions than Pitta among AFC North players. Read the full vote.

Coach of the year: Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

John Harbaugh did a nice job increasing the Ravens' win total by three games from the previous season, but not many NFL coaches handled the back end of the schedule quite like Tomlin, who has lost one December game in the past three seasons. Considering the Steelers' 4-5 start, Tomlin's job of regrouping the Steelers to secure seven straight regular-season wins is commendable. Defense is Tomlin's specialty, and a rebuilt unit held opponents to around 17 points per game over those last seven weeks. Read the full vote.

Defensive MVP: Geno Atkins, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

Atkins did not reach the heights he did in 2015, but he still led all defensive tackles with nine sacks despite drawing consistent double-teams. While there were few defensive standouts in the AFC North this year, Atkins continues to be one of the best at his position. Read the full vote.

Bell was clearly the division's most dominant player this season. He carried the Steelers for stretches, averaging 27 carries per game over his past eight games. He owns single-game franchise rushing records in the regular season and postseason. Bell was a top-five playmaker leaguewide in 2016. Read the full vote.

AFC SOUTH

Best rookie (tie): Jalen Ramsey, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars; Jack Conklin, OT, Tennessee Titans

It didn't take the Jaguars' coaching staff very long to figure out what to do with Ramsey: Stick him on the opponent's best receiver and let him go. Ramsey had that assignment nearly every week and responded with 65 tackles, a team-high 14 pass breakups and two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown. He matched up one-on-one with T.Y. Hilton, DeAndre Hopkins, Alshon Jeffery, Jordy Nelson, Amari Cooper and Sammy Watkins and more than held his own.

The Titans traded out of the No. 1 pick with the Rams, but they traded back up to No. 8 to get general manager Jon Robinson's target: right tackle Conklin. He was a key piece of the Titans' resurgent offensive line. He's the All-Pro right tackle and a Pro Bowl alternate. Pro Football Focus said Conklin gave up only four combined sacks/hits in 16 games and rated him as the best right tackle in the NFL. ESPN's John Clayton also named Conklin to his All-Pro Team. Read the full vote.

Comeback player of the year: Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Luck went crashing down in 2015 with an assortment of injuries, including a lacerated kidney, that caused him to miss nine games. He also wasn't very effective when he did play, as he committed 13 turnovers and completed only 55.3 percent of his passes in the seven games he played. But Luck bounced back to complete a career-high 63.5 percent of his passes and finish fifth in touchdowns (31) and eighth in passing yards (4,240) in the league this season. Luck's improved play would have received more attention had the Colts not been a mediocre team that missed the playoffs for the second straight year. Read the full vote.

Coach of the year (tie): Mike Mularkey, Tennessee Titans; Bill O'Brien, Houston Texans

Mularkey's 2-7 record in 2015 as the Titans' interim coach made him a questionable hire, but it paid dividends this season. He had an 18-39 record as a head coach heading into his first full season as the coach of the Titans, but they went 9-7 this season and were one victory away from their first AFC South championship since 2008. If the Titans continue their development, they could end the Texans' streak of back-to-back division titles next season.

But while Mularkey has the Titans headed in the right direction, O'Brien led the Texans to their second straight AFC South title, despite not having J.J. Watt (back) -- the premier defensive player in the league -- for most of the season and having inconsistent quarterback play from Brock Osweiler. What the Texans lacked on offense, they made up on defense, as they finished first in the NFL in that category. Read the full vote.

Defensive MVP: Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Houston Texans

When the Texans put J.J. Watt on injured reserve after three games, Houston needed someone to step up as a playmaker on the defensive line. Clowney moved from outside linebacker to defensive end and provided the necessary spark. In five games against the AFC South this season, Clowney had three sacks and provided one of the biggest plays of the season. Read the full vote.

Offensive MVP (tie): DeMarco Murray, RB, Tennessee Titans; Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts

Murray was the tone-setter on the best offense in the AFC South, doing the best job of establishing a reliable identity. And he gained 343 more offensive yards than Colts running back Frank Gore and scored 12 touchdowns, four more than Gore.

But the Titans could do fine without Murray, because they still have Marcus Mariota and promising rookie running back Derrick Henry. The same couldn't be said about the Colts. That's why Luck tied with Murray for the division MVP. Luck completed a career-high 63.5 percent of his passes, finished fifth in the league in touchdowns (31) and eighth in passing yards (4,240). He was the NFL's most-improved passer, according to Pro Football Focus. Read the full vote.

AFC WEST

Best rookie: Joey Bosa, DE, San Diego Chargers

The season certainly began with some drama, given that Bosa was the last rookie to sign a contract, but he consistently ratcheted up his play as the season progressed. In the last five games of the season, he had six sacks and 19 tackles combined. He consistently affected play, disrupted things along the line of scrimmage and led all of the league's rookies with 10.5 sacks. He added 41 tackles and a forced fumble. But his 17 tackles for loss were most telling in his impact. Not bad for a guy who saw a contract offer pulled before training camp. He missed training camp in the continued contract squabble, then missed the first four games of the season with a hamstring injury. Those last 12 games, however, showed he's going to be a problem for offensive lines throughout the division for some time. Read the full vote.

Comeback player of the year: Melvin Gordon, RB, San Diego Chargers

Gordon had an uneven rookie year in which he failed to get into the end zone, finishing with 641 rushing yards. Gordon also fumbled six times, losing four of those. However, Gordon refocused during the offseason, spending time training with mentor running back Adrian Peterson in Houston. It showed, as the Wisconsin product finished with 997 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns. A hip strain and knee sprain kept him from reaching 1,000 yards for the first time in his NFL career, but he totaled 1,416 yards from scrimmage in 2016, No. 10 in the league. Read the full vote.

Coach of the year: Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Hey, Kool-Aid? Reid, who in his complete red getup and stalking manner resembles the drink's smiley-faced mascot, has been anything but refreshing for the rest of the division -- or the league, for that matter. All Reid has done since arriving in Kansas City in 2013 is average nearly 11 victories, including a 12-4 mark to win the division this season after sweeping the Raiders. In fact, the Chiefs have won 22 of their past 26 regular-season games dating to last season, some by the flukiest of circumstances. Think Eric Berry's pick-two to beat the Falcons or the Broncos trying and missing a 124-yard field goal (give or take 62 yards) in the Denver cold in overtime. Read the full vote.

Defensive MVP: Khalil Mack, DE, Oakland Raiders

True, his 11 sacks were four fewer than he had last season when he was All-Pro at defensive end and outside linebacker, but Mack may have been even more disruptive this season. He had an eight-game sack streak that included three consecutive games with strip-sacks, and after leading the NFL with 96 QB pressures, per Pro Football Focus, Mack was PFF's highest-graded edge rusher with an overall grade of 93.6. Read the full vote.

Offensive MVP: Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders

Those who question how "valuable" Carr was to the Raiders' fortunes need only look at how Oakland played after he went down with a broken fibula in his right leg in the fourth quarter of Game 15. Shell-shocked, Oakland was outscored by a combined 62-20 following Trent Cole rolling over Carr's leg and the once-prolific offense became a shell of itself under Matt McGloin and Connor Cook, as the Raiders lost consecutive games for the first time this season. "Obviously, when you lose an MVP, it takes a toll," Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack said. And after passing for 3,937 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions for a passer rating of 96.7, Carr, who had seven comeback victories in the fourth quarter or overtime, epitomized "valuable" not just for the Raiders or the AFC West but also for the entire league. Read the full vote.

NFC EAST

Best rookie (tie): Ezekiel Elliott, RB; Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys don't just have the two best rookies in the division, they have the two best rookies in the NFL with Elliott and Prescott. Going into each week, opposing coaches talk about how they have to shut down Elliott, that that is their No. 1 priority. He's that dangerous a threat as a runner and pass-catcher. He runs with speed, power and elusiveness. He can do it all. No wonder Elliott averaged 5.1 yards per rush and finished as the league's leading rusher by more than 300 yards.

Prescott came in with no expectations as a fourth-round pick, and all he did was tie Ben Roethlisberger for the most wins (13) by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. He entered training camp as the Cowboys' third quarterback, but injuries to Tony Romo and Kellen Moore forced him into the lineup. He responded with 23 touchdown passes and just four interceptions, answering every challenge along the way. He even went through an early December hiccup and responded with two of his best games. Read the full vote.

Comeback player of the year: Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, New York Giants

This would've been a runaway had Pierre-Paul not been injured late in the season. Still, he's the winner for comeback player of the year in the NFC East after recording 53 tackles and three forced fumbles to go along with seven sacks in 12 games. It's even more amazing when you consider he did it with 7½ fingers following a July 4 fireworks accident the previous year. Pierre-Paul returned in 2015 but was still learning how to play with the limitations. This season he was a disruptive force against the run and pass. He even scored a touchdown and was tied for the league lead with eight batted passes before a sports hernia injury prematurely ended his season. Read the full vote.

Coach of the year: Jason Garrett, Dallas Cowboys

Even though Dallas has the conference's best record, there could be some debate between Garrett and Giants coach Ben McAdoo. But Garrett was able to get the Cowboys out of their 4-12 abyss from 2015 and lead them to a 13-3 record. There is a lot the head coach of the Cowboys has to deal with, considering owner/general manager Jerry Jones' approach, but Garrett dealt with the loss of quarterback Tony Romo and several other starters -- including offensive tackle Tyron Smith, cornerback Orlando Scandrick and receiver Dez Bryant -- and did not flinch. He relied on two rookies, quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott, to carry big roles and also did not flinch. As good as Garrett was in 2014, when the Cowboys went 12-4, he was better in 2016. Read the full vote.

Defensive MVP: Landon Collins, S, New York Giants

Collins edges out two of his teammates ( Janoris Jenkins and Damon Harrison) in this one, which shouldn't be much of a surprise considering the Giants' defense allowed the second-fewest points in the NFL this season. Collins was a major reason. He was the only player in the NFL with five interceptions and four sacks. He finished second among safeties in tackles, first in sacks, second in interceptions and tied for first in passes defensed. What didn't Collins do in his breakout season? He's deserving of this honor with the way he played as a 22-year-old second-year player. Read the full vote.

Offensive MVP: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

It's a quarterback-driven league, but Elliott made Dak Prescott's job easier, not the other way around. Yes, Elliott had an offensive line that featured three Pro Bowlers, but he changed the dynamic of the Cowboys' offense in 2016. Darren McFadden was solid behind the same line in 2015, but there was a vast difference with Elliott. He picked up the "dirty" yards and hit the big plays. He wore down defenses late in games. He also set team rookie records in yards (1,631) and touchdowns (15) -- and he did it in 15 games and after a 51-yard performance in the opener. Read the full vote.

NFC NORTH

Best rookie (tie): Jordan Howard, RB, Chicago Bears; Taylor Decker, OT, Detroit Lions

Howard exceeded all expectations. He began the season third on the depth chart, but he still rushed for 1,313 yards and six touchdowns. Howard is a physical runner who got stronger as the season wore on. He not only broke Matt Forte's franchise rookie rushing record, he had seven games of 100 rushing yards or more. Howard will spend an entire offseason in the Bears' voluntary workout program, and his second season could be even better.

Left tackle is one of the hardest positions to transition to as a rookie in the NFL. It's not a glamour spot, and typically the only time a player gains recognition there is when he is having a bad season. And yet after the first few games of the season, Decker's name was barely mentioned -- and that was a very good thing. He continually improved throughout the season and protected Matthew Stafford's blind side well. Decker adjusted to switches at left guard next to him with ease. He looks like he could be a solution on Detroit's offensive line for the foreseeable future. Read the full vote.

Comeback player of the year: Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers

What player wouldn't take 97 catches, 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns? Now give that to someone who had just missed an entire season because of a torn ACL and then didn't play a single down in the following preseason and was thrown into the mix in Week 1 after not playing in a game for 13 months. Nelson should be one of the leading candidates, if not the winner, for the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year after what he did, especially at age 31. Read the full vote.

Coach of the year: Mike McCarthy, Green Bay Packers

The talk of McCarthy being on the hot seat when the Packers were 4-6 was ridiculous. Would you really make a coaching change with someone who had made the playoffs in seven straight seasons? Well, there's no talk of that silliness now that the Packers not only made the playoffs for an eighth straight year but also advanced to the NFC Championship Game. McCarthy successfully dealt with a rash of injuries at cornerback and running back, without much help from the personnel department. Read the full vote.

Defensive MVP: Xavier Rhodes, CB, Minnesota Vikings

There are a number of compelling choices here, but Rhodes is the pick. He took a major step forward as a shutdown corner this year, muting the impact of players like Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins when he shadowed them all over the field. Rhodes "couldn't catch a cold" his first three years, as linebacker Anthony Barr joked, but his ball skills improved markedly, and he finished with five interceptions, including a 100-yard return for a pivotal touchdown against Arizona. He's going to the Pro Bowl for good reason. Read the full vote.

Offensive MVP: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

You can't ignore Rodgers' shaky start, which will probably prevent him from becoming the NFL's MVP, but no one played better down the stretch. He closed the regular season with a streak of 245 consecutive passes without an interception, and in the final six games -- all victories -- he threw 15 touchdowns and no interceptions. He led the NFL in touchdown passes (40) and played through a calf injury late in the season to lead the Packers back to the playoffs. Read the full vote.

NFC SOUTH

Best rookie: Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

Thomas' 92 catches were the second most in NFL history by a rookie receiver, behind only Anquan Boldin's 101 in 2003. The second-round pick from Ohio State also ranked sixth all-time among NFL rookies with 1,137 receiving yards and tied for 15th with nine touchdown catches, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound receiver provided the kind of physical and sure-handed presence the Saints had for a decade with Marques Colston, before they released him last February. And Thomas' emergence as a go-to guy helped New Orleans maintain its status as the No. 1 total offense and No. 1 passing offense in the NFL in 2016. Read the full vote.

Comeback player of the year: Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Nobody can deny the type of bounce-back season Ryan had following a trying 2015 season that had nothing to do with injury. The only thing hurting after last season was the Falcons' feelings after Ryan and his teammates struggled to an 8-8 finish following a 5-0 start. The decline had plenty to do with his 21 turnovers in 2015, including four red zone interceptions. This season, Ryan passed for a franchise-record 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns. He also cut down on his turnovers with only nine, with seven interceptions -- one in the red zone -- and two lost fumbles. During a four-game winning streak to finish the regular season, Ryan threw 11 touchdowns with no interceptions. The most important number was 11, the number of wins Ryan helped the Falcons accumulate against five losses, a record that resulted in the NFC South title and a first-round playoff bye. Read the full vote.

Coach of the year: Dan Quinn, Atlanta Falcons

In just his second season, Quinn established a winning culture by emphasizing a "brotherhood" with his players. He reorganized the locker room so all the players were mixed together, rather than by position group or jersey number. The philosophies led to a tighter-knit group that truly believed it could overcome any obstacle. Quinn taught his team to overcome adversity, such as when top cornerback Desmond Trufant was lost to season-ending pectoral surgery. Former first-round pick Vic Beasley Jr. developed into a force at linebacker under the tutelage of the defensive-minded Quinn. Four rookie starters on defense developed into impact players, assisted by good coaching. Quinn's hands-on approach, which including lining up against receivers in practice and running down in special-teams coverage, resonated with his players. Read the full vote.

Defensive MVP: Vic Beasley Jr., OLB, Atlanta Falcons

The former first-round draft pick from Clemson emerged as a dominant force for the Falcons, leading the league with 15.5 sacks. And it was more than just sacks, as Beasley tied for the league lead with six forced fumbles. Folks wondered if making the transition from defensive end to outside linebacker would stunt Beasley's growth. The coaches insisted he wouldn't lose his value as an edge rusher, and they were right. Beasley, who idolizes Super Bowl MVP and mentor Von Miller, stepped onto Miller's home field and walked away with 3.5 sacks in Atlanta's victory in Denver on Oct. 9. He is capable of multisack outings every time he steps on the field. Read the full vote.

Offensive MVP: Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

The All-Pro quarterback and likely NFL MVP fell just 56 yards shy of becoming the sixth quarterback in NFL history to reach 5,000 yards in a single season. Ryan completed 69.9 percent of his passes and averaged 9.26 yards per attempt. Besides his franchise single-season record 4,944 passing yards, Ryan also threw for a Falcons-record 38 touchdowns, while throwing just seven interceptions. Ryan set another franchise record with 503 passing yards in a 48-33 win over Carolina. His numbers speak volumes. So do the Falcons' 11-5 record and NFC South title. Read the full vote.

NFC WEST

Best rookie: DeForest Buckner, DL, San Francisco 49ers

One of the few bright spots in a lost season for the 49ers, Buckner was as valuable for his availability as he was for his production. He finished with 73 tackles, tied for third most among all defensive linemen, while playing 963 snaps, which was second only to the New York Giants' Olivier Vernon. Buckner also had six sacks, which was fourth among rookies in the league. Read the full vote.

Comeback player of the year: Jimmy Graham, TE, Seattle Seahawks

Graham ruptured his patellar tendon last November and spent the offseason rehabbing before returning for Week 1. His 923 receiving yards ranked third among tight ends. And he averaged 14.2 yards per reception, which ranked first at his position. Graham made highlight-reel catches all season and drew praise from coaches for his improvement as a blocker. "I'm excited, because a lot of people didn't believe that I'd come back," Graham said during the season. "A lot of people just didn't believe that I'd be able to be me again. It means a lot because I put so much work in. When no one was watching, I was in the shadows working." Read the full vote.

Coach of the year: Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks

It wasn't his greatest coaching job, but Carroll gets the nod by default. The Seahawks won the NFC West. And they have advanced to at least the divisional round of the playoffs in six of Carroll's seven years in Seattle. Russell Wilson battled through three different injuries. The Seahawks lost All-Pro safety Earl Thomas in Week 13. And cornerback Richard Sherman had multiple sideline outbursts that Carroll had to manage. But the Seahawks still managed to win 10 games. And they will once again be the favorites to win the division going into 2017. Read the full vote.

Defensive MVP: Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams

Forget this division. Donald proved, once again, he might be the game's best defensive player, period. Donald is a Pro Bowler for the third time in as many seasons after leading the NFL with 31 quarterback hits. He added 17 tackles for loss, tied for first in the NFL with four others, and eight sacks. He did it all despite operating between the tackles. He did it despite constant double- and triple-teams, which was especially the case when the Rams' standout defensive end Robert Quinn missed the final five games. The Rams have Donald under contract for two more seasons. Soon, he'll be one of the game's highest-paid players. Read the full vote.

Offensive MVP: David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

When a player is in the conversation for NFL MVP and offensive player of the year, he's more than likely his division's offensive MVP. In this case, Johnson was a runaway. He led the NFL in yards from scrimmage -- with 2,118 -- and 20 touchdowns. Johnson set franchise records for touchdowns in a season and rushing touchdowns in a season. He also established a new league standard for consecutive 100-yard games from scrimmage to start a season, with 15. On top of all that, Johnson was responsible for 36.1 percent of the Cardinals' total offense -- the highest percentage in the league. Read the full vote.