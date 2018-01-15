NFL head-coaching carousel: Who's fired, who's hired, more

We're tracking all the movement in the NFL's firing-and-hiring season.

There are jobs?available in Arizona, Indianapolis, New York and Tennessee, while other openings in Chicago and Oakland have already been filled and the one in Detroit is expected to be made official soon. Here is everything you need to know about the coaching carousel.

Go to:? 21 names to know?| Candidates 45 ESPN analysts would hire | NFL execs rank openings

Open jobs

Arizona Cardinals

Bruce Arians? announced his retirement?shortly after the Cardinals' season ended. He wraps his career as the winningest coach in franchise history with a 50-32-1 record (including playoffs).

Weinfuss: ? Five candidates can't interview again until after championship games

? Five candidates can't interview again until after championship games Weinfuss: Larry Fitzgerald -- Decision on future 'shortly after' Cardinals hire coach

Larry Fitzgerald -- Decision on future 'shortly after' Cardinals hire coach Weinfuss: Candidate John DeFilippo has history of grooming young quarterbacks

Candidate John DeFilippo has history of grooming young quarterbacks Weinfuss: Cardinals hope to clone the chemistry they had with Arians

Cardinals hope to clone the chemistry they had with Arians Weinfuss: ? Arians handled first head-coaching job only way he knows how -- his way

? Arians handled first head-coaching job only way he knows how -- his way Transcript: Arians gives tearful goodbye, says 'it's been a great ride'

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts fired Chuck Pagano after missing the playoffs for the third straight year. He went 53-43 in six seasons in Indianapolis.

Wells: Latest in coaching search: Baylor's Matt Rhule interviewed

Latest in coaching search: Baylor's Matt Rhule interviewed Wells: Pagano's former assistants not waiting for Colts to name new coach

Pagano's former assistants not waiting for Colts to name new coach Wells: Colts' coaching search: Kris Richard comes from Pete Carroll's coaching tree

Colts' coaching search: Kris Richard comes from Pete Carroll's coaching tree News: Irsay thinks Andrew Luck will be healthy for new Colts coach

Irsay thinks Andrew Luck will be healthy for new Colts coach Wells: ? Candidate Steve Wilks is about 'accountability' and blitzing

? Candidate Steve Wilks is about 'accountability' and blitzing Wells: Jim Irsay must let GM Chris Ballard lead coaching search

New York Giants

The Giants hired Dave Gettleman as their new general manager after firing Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese toward the end of a 3-13 season.

Raanan: ? Reshuffling the deck in Giants coaching search -- now what?

? Reshuffling the deck in Giants coaching search -- now what? Raanan: ? Pros and cons of all known Giants coaching candidates

? Pros and cons of all known Giants coaching candidates Raanan: Steve Wilks gets to show why players gravitate toward him

Steve Wilks gets to show why players gravitate toward him News: ? Vikings' OC Pat Shurmur joins list of candidates

? Vikings' OC Pat Shurmur joins list of candidates Raanan: ? Gettleman's just getting started, will blow up Giants' roster

? Gettleman's just getting started, will blow up Giants' roster Sando: Now what for the Giants? Potential replacements at head coach

Tennessee Titans

The Titans and coach Mike Mularkey agreed to part ways, the team announced on Monday morning, adding that the two sides "couldn't come to an agreement over the future." Mularkey went 18-14 in his two full seasons as Tennessee's coach and helped guide the Titans to their first postseason appearance since 2008.

News: Titans, Mularkey mutually agree to part ways

Jobs expected to be filled

Detroit Lions

Despite previously being linked to the Giants' opening, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is likely to become the Lions' next head coach, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Patricia and the team would still need to agree to contract details after New England's season ends. Patricia will replace Jim Caldwell, who was? fired?after four seasons with the franchise.

News: Patricia expected to be next head coach

Patricia expected to be next head coach Rothstein: ? Familiarity, NFL lineage and Patriots influence are why Patricia makes sense in Detroit

? Familiarity, NFL lineage and Patriots influence are why Patricia makes sense in Detroit Video:? Saturday all-in on Patricia as Lions' coach

Filled jobs

Chicago Bears

The Bears named?Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as their new head coach after? firing?John Fox. Nagy, 39, had spent his entire NFL coaching career under Andy Reid.

Dickerson: Brad Childress: Nagy aggressive as a playcaller

Brad Childress: Nagy aggressive as a playcaller Wells: Nagy's comfort with Bears 'quite a statement' considering his ties to Colts GM

Nagy's comfort with Bears 'quite a statement' considering his ties to Colts GM Dickerson: Nagy's fortunes hinge on Mitchell Trubisky

Nagy's fortunes hinge on Mitchell Trubisky Teicher: Five things to know about Nagy

Five things to know about Nagy Dickerson:? Fox's legacy will be defined by a historic lack of production

Oakland Raiders

The Raiders officially named Jon Gruden their 22nd coach in franchise history. He will get the longest coaching deal in NFL history -- a 10-year contract likely approaching $100 million --? sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The team held an introductory news conference Jan. 9. Gruden, who coached Oakland from 1998 to 2001 and has been working as an ESPN analyst, is returning to the Raiders to replace Jack Del Rio, who was fired?after the regular-season finale.

Gutierrez: Gruden -- Raiders looking to 'unlock the greatness' in Derek Carr

Gruden -- Raiders looking to 'unlock the greatness' in Derek Carr Barnwell: Can Gruden revive the Raiders again? Answering questions on his return

Can Gruden revive the Raiders again? Answering questions on his return Gutierrez: Gruden welcomed back to Raiders 16 years after exit

Gruden welcomed back to Raiders 16 years after exit Staff: How the Raiders welcomed back Gruden: Updates from the scene

How the Raiders welcomed back Gruden: Updates from the scene Gutierrez: Gruden never wanted to leave the Raiders -- and now he's back

Gruden never wanted to leave the Raiders -- and now he's back Gutierrez: Would Gruden follow the steps of Dick Vermeil -- or Mike Ditka?

Jobs that won't come open despite coaches on the hot seat

Despite earlier reports that Marvin Lewis? planned to leave the Bengals after 15 years in Cincinnati, the team announced on Jan. 2 that it had signed Lewis to a two-year contract.

Terrell:? Bengals are bringing back Lewis, but changes still need to be made

Cleveland Browns

McManamon: ? Jackson apologizes for winning only one game over two seasons

? Jackson apologizes for winning only one game over two seasons McManamon:? Haslam sees Jackson going from 0-16 goat to future hero

Team owner Jimmy Haslam confirmed that Hue Jackson will be the coach in 2018?after the team concluded its 0-16 season.

Dallas Cowboys

Archer: Change likely coming to Cowboys coaching staff, but how much?

Change likely coming to Cowboys coaching staff, but how much? Archer: Cowboys know dangers of team making in-season coaching change

Despite the Cowboys being one of the bigger disappointments of 2017, the team has maintained that Jason Garrett will be back to coach an eighth season in Dallas.

Denver Broncos

Vance Joseph will return for a second season in Denver, team president John Elway announced Jan. 1. Joseph guided the Broncos to a 5-11 record and a last-place finish in the AFC West in his first season as an NFL head coach. The Broncos have never fired a coach who started and finished just one season with the team.

Legwold: Elway starts 2018 work by keeping Joseph

The Texans have signed coach Bill O'Brien and new general manager Brian Gaine to matching five-year contracts. There had been speculation regarding O'Brien's future in Houston after the Texans finished their first losing season of his tenure.

New York Jets

Despite a 5-10 record, the Jets have signed coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan? to contract extensions, the team announced.

Cimini: ? New deal means Bowles can say goodbye to hot seat (kind of)

? New deal means Bowles can say goodbye to hot seat (kind of) Robbins:? Jets players pleased with stability that Bowles' extension brings

News: ? Koetter says he's grateful ownership retained him

? Koetter says he's grateful ownership retained him Laine: ? Bucs opt for stability with Koetter, but does he deserve it?

? Bucs opt for stability with Koetter, but does he deserve it? Laine: Koetter won't give up play-calling; no plans to change staff

The Bucs will retain coach Dirk Koetter?despite a disappointing season that started with high expectations.