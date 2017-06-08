NFL suspends Bills receiver Walt Powell for 4 games

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The NFL has suspended Buffalo Bills backup receiver Walt Powell for the first four games of the season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Without revealing the substance, Powell issued a statement through the team saying he mistakenly used a product that led to the positive test. He apologized for what happened and said he accepts the league's decision.

Powell is entering his fourth NFL season and third with Buffalo. He had 14 catches for 142 yards in nine games in 2016 before sustaining a season-ending injury to his left ankle in late November.

Buffalo is already thin at receiver behind starter Sammy Watkins after losing Robert Woods and Marquise Goodwin in free agency in March.

Powell is not eligible to return until Oct. 2.