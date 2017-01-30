Outspoken former coach Rex Ryan to join Sunday NFL Countdown for Super Bowl

Former Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan will join ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown this week to help break down Super Bowl LI, ESPN announced Monday.

Ryan has coached against the New England Patriots in the AFC East over the past eight seasons as head coach of the Bills (2015-16) and New York Jets (2009-14).

"Rex is a great personality and has a unique perspective," ESPN senior coordinating producer Seth Markman told Sports Business Daily. "He knows the Patriots really well. He's raring to go."

Sports Business Daily reports that CBS, Fox and NFL Network also reached out to Ryan to serve as an analyst following his firing in December. It is unclear if Ryan will seek a long-term analyst role or return to coaching.

Ryan reached the AFC Championship Game in each of his first two seasons as Jets coach but has not made the playoffs since.

Sunday NFL Countdown will air from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET Sunday in advance of the Atlanta Falcons-Patriots matchup.