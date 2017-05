The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has released season win totals for every NFL team for the 2017 season. With the release several weeks ago of the spreads for Weeks 1-16 from CG Technology, there are now plenty of betting opportunities to look over this summer.

Here are the over/unders for all 32 NFL teams.

Spreads for Weeks 1-16 |? Team-by-team

New England Patriots: 12.5

Over EVEN

Under -120

Miami Dolphins: 7

Over -120

Under EVEN

Buffalo Bills: 6.5

Over -150

Under 130

New York Jets: 5

Over -110

Under -110

AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers: 10.5

Over -130

Under 110

Baltimore Ravens: 9

Over 110

Under -130

Cincinnati Bengals: 8.5

Over -110

Under -110

Cleveland Browns: 4.5

Over -110

Under -110

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts: 8.5

Over 120

Under -140

Tennessee Titans: 8.5

Over -130

Under 110

Houston Texans: 8

Over -120

Under EVEN

Jacksonville Jaguars: 6.5

Over -150

Under 130

AFC West

Oakland Raiders: 9.5

Over -110

Under -110

Kansas City Chiefs: 9

Over -110

Under -110

Denver Broncos: 8

Over -110

Under -110

Los Angeles Chargers: 7.5

Over -110

Under -110

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys: 9.5

Over -130

Under 110

New York Giants: 8.5

Over -110

Under -110

Philadelphia Eagles: 8

Over -120

Under EVEN

Washington Redskins: 7.5

Over -110

Under -110

NFC North

Green Bay Packers: 10.5

Over 110

Under -130

Minnesota Vikings: 8.5

Over 120

Under -140

Detroit Lions: 7.5

Over -110

Under -110

Chicago Bears: 5.5

Over EVEN

Under -120

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons: 9.5

Over -110

Under -110

Carolina Panthers: 9

Over -120

Under EVEN

New Orleans Saints: 8

Over -110

Under -110

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 8

Over 120

Under -140

NFC West

Seattle Seahawks: 10.5

Over -130

Under 110

Arizona Cardinals: 8

Over -130

Under 110

Los Angeles Rams: 6

Over 110

Under -130

San Francisco 49ers: 5

Over EVEN

Under -120