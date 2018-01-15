Paige VanZant finishes fight after breaking arm on spinning back fist

UFC flyweight Paige VanZant tweeted late Sunday night that she broke her right arm in a decision loss earlier in the evening to Jessica-Rose Clark in St. Louis.

The injury happened when VanZant (7-4) threw a spinning back fist in the second round of the three-round fight, which she finished.

VanZant's inability to throw or defend effectively with that arm from that point on seemingly played a factor in VanZant dropping her second consecutive fight and third of her past four.

Clark, an Australian who now fights out of Las Vegas, improved to 9-5. It was the second win of her UFC career, her most recent being a split decision victory against Bec Rawlings in November.