Panthers fire O-coordinator Mike Shula, QBs coach Ken Dorsey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will have a new offensive coordinator and position coach in 2018.

Head coach Ron Rivera fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey on Tuesday -- one day after Rivera said he didn't plan any changes to his staff.

Shula, the son of Hall of Fame coach Don Shula, has been the offensive coordinator since 2013, spending the two seasons before that as the quarterbacks coach. Dorsey has been the quarterbacks coach the past five seasons.

It will be the first time Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, hasn't worked with Shula in some capacity since the Panthers made Newton the first pick of the 2011 draft.

The move came two days after Carolina was eliminated from the NFC playoffs with a 31-26 loss at New Orleans. It came after a season in which Newton had 22 touchdown passes and 16 interceptions, the second-most picks since his rookie season, when he threw 17.

Newton also led the team in rushing with 754 yards after Rivera spent the offseason saying he wanted the offense to evolve to depend less on the quarterback's running.

The Panthers also could lose defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who has interviews set up with the New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. Rivera said after the playoff loss he expected to lose Wilks to a head-coaching job.