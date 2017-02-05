Paul Pierce gets starting nod in Boston farewell

BOSTON -- Paul Pierce was back in the starting lineup against his former team on Sunday as coach Doc Rivers gave him a chance to say farewell to the Boston fans.

Pierce, 39, hadn't played since Dec. 31 and has appeared in just 12 games this season for the? LA Clippers. The forward played the first 15 years of his career with the Celtics and is the franchise's second-leading scorer behind John Havlicek.

He arrived at TD Garden in New England Patriots gear. Boston.com was among media outlets to tweet a photo of his pregame attire.

Pierce has said he will retire after the season.

Pierce got a big cheer when he came out for pregame warm-ups. The crowd was filled with fans in his No. 34 jersey -- even more than those wearing Patriots jerseys on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.