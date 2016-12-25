Players, coaches and storylines to watch during bowl season

Alabama is looking for a fifth title in eight years. Deshaun Watson and Clemson are looking for a rematch with the Crimson Tide to prevent that from happening. Plus, James Conner's final game, Lamar Jackson against the LSU defense and the Big Ten looking to continue its regular-season dominance. These are just some of the stories that will dominate the rest of bowl season.

What are our experts most looking forward to?

What is the best storyline of bowl season?

Andrea Adelson: Can anyone beat Alabama?

The storyline that has been discussed since the season began now takes center stage: Which team has the best shot to take down Alabama? Washington certainly has a defense that gives offenses fits; Ohio State and Clemson have the quarterbacks who could give the Crimson Tide some major headaches. But let's focus on the Washington matchup since it comes first. The Huskies' defense must be in the story for this game. Not only has it been strong and tough, but it is the most opportunistic defense in the nation (33 turnovers gained), and that is the No. 1 story to watch in their matchup.

Brian Bennett: Can the SEC regain its mojo?

It was an unusually down year down south, with Alabama dominating at historic rates and the rest of the league doing ... not much. But bowl season has typically been a time of year when the conference shines. The Crimson Tide will of course be the top story and will get to play in Atlanta against a Washington team whose offensive line could be under siege. Auburn and LSU face major defensive challenges against Oklahoma and Louisville, respectively. Other teams will play in comfortable surroundings, such as Texas A&M in Houston, Tennessee in Nashville and Florida in Tampa. The SEC may not reclaim the title of being the nation's top league this postseason, but it could build some momentum for that to happen again in 2017 if teams down the ladder perform well.

Chris Low: Does the Alabama dynasty roll on?

Nick Saban isn't especially fond of all the dynasty chatter. Yes, his football team has a chance to win its fifth national championship in the past eight years. And, yes, good luck in finding another comparable run by any school during the modern era of college football. But in Saban's world, it's a one-game season, and his teams have been money any time they appear on a championship stage. In fact, Alabama is 10-2 under Saban in SEC championship, BCS National Championship and College Football Playoff games. In other words, the Tide have been pretty good at living and playing in the moment. Is there any reason to believe that will change as they continue on their historic march?

Ted Miller:?Is the Big Ten renaissance for real?

We've been hearing a lot about how the Big Ten has surpassed the SEC and Pac-12, but there are more than a few coaches who are skeptical. We shall see this bowl season, as 10 Big Ten teams will play in bowl games, and just four are favored. While the chief measure will be whether Ohio State emerges in the College Football Playoff, Michigan (Florida State) and Penn State (USC) face tough challenges from the sort of speedy, athletic teams that, at least in days of yore (you know, three or four years ago), presented problems to lumbering Big Ten teams.

Adam Rittenberg: Can the Big Ten finish strong?

The Big Ten got its swag back this season with terrific top-end depth, but the conference also has the nation's toughest bowl lineup, augmented by having four teams in New Year's Six games. A poor showing by the top four could lead to a pretty ugly overall postseason record, as most of the non-New Year's Six participants are big underdogs.

Who is the player to watch during bowl season?

Adelson: Dalvin Cook, Florida State

One of the best matchups outside the College Football Playoff features Michigan and Florida State in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Cook is expected to play his final game for Florida State in his hometown of Miami, where he has played some of his finest games. In two games at Hard Rock Stadium, Cook has 319 total yards and three touchdowns. He will be facing former Boston College defensive coordinator Don Brown, whose scheme held Cook to fewer than 100 yards rushing in two previous meetings. Stopping Cook must be Michigan's top priority.

Bennett: Deshaun Watson, Clemson

If there's one player who can play Luke Skywalker to Alabama's Death Star, it's probably Watson. He didn't necessarily have his best season despite finishing No. 2 in the Heisman race, considering he threw 15 interceptions. But Watson showed in last season's title game against the Crimson Tide that he can foil Nick Saban's best-laid plans. Before Watson can face Alabama once again, he has to get past a nasty Ohio State defense that had 19 interceptions and seven pick-sixes this season. But if he's at his best, he can bend the playoff field to his will.

Low: James Conner, Pitt

It will be an honor to watch Conner play one final game in his college career when the Panthers take on Northwestern in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl. Conner's incredible story has been well documented. He beat cancer to come back and play this season -- but he didn't just play. The running back rushed for 1,060 yards and 20 touchdowns for the 8-4 Panthers. His 56 career touchdowns are the most in ACC history, but what he'll be remembered most for is his courage and steely resolve. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Conner, a redshirt junior, will take his shot at pro football, and he plans to enter the NFL draft. But Conner said he never considered skipping his final game.?

Miller:? Lamar Jackson, Louisville

Jackson easily won the Heisman Trophy, but it almost felt as though he won because no other Power 5 player made a late-season surge. Jackson will face a rugged LSU defense that is big and fast and will be keyed up to stop him. Jackson, as just a sophomore, sets up to be a guy who could win another Heisman. LSU could give him and his team a launching point for 2017. Or folks might decide to start looking elsewhere for the next big thing.

Rittenberg: Deshaun Watson, Clemson

He will go down as one of the greatest players in team history, but his legacy would be complete if he leads the Tigers to their first national title since 1981. It has become obvious that Clemson goes with Watson, and it will be interesting to see how much the quarterback tries to take over the game against Ohio State and, if successful, the national title game against Alabama or Washington.

Who is the coach to watch during bowl season?

Adelson: Dabo Swinney, Clemson

Urban Meyer has lost two bowl games in his entire career. The last one came against Swinney and Clemson in the 2014 Orange Bowl. Now that the two teams are meeting up in the semifinals at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, the question is whether Swinney can beat Meyer again and get the Tigers back into the national championship game. It won't be easy. Only five coaches have beaten Meyer more than once over his entire career (including Nick Saban). Ohio State is the favorite; the Buckeyes were in the Orange Bowl three years ago. But Swinney has found a way to beat favored teams in four of the Tigers' past five postseason games, and he leads a talented team eager to make up for its loss to Alabama last postseason.

Bennett: Tracy Claeys, Minnesota

Minnesota coach Tracy Claeys stepped out on a high wire when he went against his administration's wishes and defended his players' recent boycott. His support drew criticism, since the players were taking an iffy stand opposing 10 suspensions for an alleged gang rape. Claeys received a contract extension after finishing up an 8-4 season, but he admitted his job may not be safe now. He faces a fascinating challenge in getting the Golden Gophers focused and ready for the Holiday Bowl against Washington State, which was going to be a tough matchup for his offensively limited team regardless of the current circumstances.

Low: James Franklin, Penn State

Franklin answered a ton of questions and pressed all the right buttons with his Nittany Lions in his third season in Happy Valley. If he ever really was on the hot seat to begin the season, Franklin responded like a champ. Penn State enters its Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual matchup with USC having won nine straight games, including a rousing comeback win over Wisconsin to capture the Big Ten championship. Coach of the Year balloting is conducted before bowl games. But if Penn State wins 10 in a row over an equally red-hot USC team in Pasadena, Franklin gets my post-bowl vote as having done the best coaching job in college football this season.

Miller: P.J. Fleck, Western Michigan

As the season wore on, it seemed that Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck was a hot commodity. But when the smoke cleared after the Power 5 hirings and firings, Fleck was still in Kalamazoo. Some wonder if his youthful shtick might not translate to the big time. Well, if he leads the Broncos to a victory over a rugged Wisconsin team in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, he certainly will buy more credibility that might translate to a big-time job after the 2017 season.

Rittenberg: P.J. Fleck, Western Michigan

Most people have seen highlights of Fleck or heard him say, "Row the boat." But how many have actually watched him in a game? He coaches the biggest game of his career against Wisconsin in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. Schools such as Western Michigan rarely get a stage like this, and Fleck isn't a run-of-the-mill coach. Prepare to be entertained, at the very least.