Police suspend investigation involving Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott, cite lack of witnesses

Dallas police have suspended their investigation of an alleged assault that a source said involved Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, citing a lack of witnesses and an inability to contact the victim.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Dallas Police Department said it has "made several attempts to contact the victim through various ways but at this time have not been able to make contact."

The incident occurred at a Dallas bar late Sunday night and left a man hospitalized with a nose injury, according to a police report obtained earlier this week by ESPN. No arrests were made, and police did not name any suspects.