Politicians, Celebs React to Patriots' Historic Super Bowl Win

Feb 6, 2017, 1:09 AM ET
The Associated Press
New England Patriots' Tom Brady kisses his wife Gisele Bundchen after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Celebrities and politicians from across the country took to social media on Sunday to react to the New England Patriots' historic Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots beat the Falcons 34-28 after staging a record-breaking 25-point comeback. This is the fifth Super Bowl win for Tom Brady, the most for any NFL quarterback in history.

President Donald Trump tweeted after the big game on Sunday, "What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow!"

Trump's VP also got in on the Super Bowl action, calling this year's game "one of the best," ever.

Vice President Mike Pence

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh congratulated the winners, crowning the Patriots "the best team."

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal graciously accepted Atlanta's loss and congratulated the winning team. "Congratulations to the Patriots on their win," he tweeted, adding that the Falcons still had an "incredible season."

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed tweeted that he his "still proud" proud of the Atlanta Falcons, despite the loss.

Chris Evans, who most recently starred in "Captain America," said the game was the "GREATEST SPORTING EVENT OF MY ENTIRE LIFE!!!!"

R&B singer Usher, posted a screenshot of what appeared to be a video call between him and actor Mark Wahlberg, a Boston native.