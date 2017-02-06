Politicians, Celebs React to Patriots' Historic Super Bowl Win

Celebrities and politicians from across the country took to social media on Sunday to react to the New England Patriots' historic Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots beat the Falcons 34-28 after staging a record-breaking 25-point comeback. This is the fifth Super Bowl win for Tom Brady, the most for any NFL quarterback in history.

President Donald Trump tweeted after the big game on Sunday, "What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow!"

What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow! — (@realDonaldTrump) Feb 05 2017

Trump's VP also got in on the Super Bowl action, calling this year's game "one of the best," ever.

Vice President Mike Pence

Headed back to DC on Air Force Two with our ???? heroes. Incredible comeback. One of the best Super Bowls ever. Congratulations to @Patriots. — (@VP) Feb 05 2017

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh congratulated the winners, crowning the Patriots "the best team."

Congratulations to the greatest team, the greatest coach & the greatest quarterback of all time on their 5th #SuperBowl victory. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Vz4oYL2liW — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 6, 2017

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal graciously accepted Atlanta's loss and congratulated the winning team. "Congratulations to the Patriots on their win," he tweeted, adding that the Falcons still had an "incredible season."

Congratulations to the Patriots on their win. @AtlantaFalcons had an incredible season & have the best fans in the league. https://t.co/bY3iNq0hTr — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) February 6, 2017

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed tweeted that he his "still proud" proud of the Atlanta Falcons, despite the loss.

Win or lose. Still proud. I want to congratulate our @AtlantaFalcons on a terrific season. #RiseUp — (@KasimReed) Feb 05 2017

Chris Evans, who most recently starred in "Captain America," said the game was the "GREATEST SPORTING EVENT OF MY ENTIRE LIFE!!!!"

OH MY GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!! GREATEST SPORTING EVENT OF MY ENTIRE LIFE!!!! CONGRATULATIONS NEW ENGLAD PATRIOTS!!!! — (@ChrisEvans) Feb 05 2017

R&B singer Usher, posted a screenshot of what appeared to be a video call between him and actor Mark Wahlberg, a Boston native.