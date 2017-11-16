President Trump says 'you're welcome' to thankful UCLA players

President Trump had wondered if he'd receive thanks from the three UCLA players whose release from China he helped secure following their arrest on shoplifting charges. He did. He had a response on Thursday.

UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero said that freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill stole from three stores, were arrested and surrendered their passports. President Trump, who was already on an Asia trip, spoke to President Xi Jinping of China about the incident, and the players were allowed to return to the United States on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, all three read prepared statements at a news conference in which it was revealed that they have been suspended indefinitely. They thanked the Chinese government and police for how they were treated and United States officials for helping secure their release.

"I'd also like to thank President Trump and the United States government for the help that they provided as well," Ball said.

Riley said: "To President Trump and the United States government: Thank you for taking the time to intervene on our behalf. We really appreciate you helping us out."

"Thank you to the United States government and President Trump for your efforts to bring us home," Hill said.

Earlier in the day, Trump had tweeted:

The players are not allowed to take part in team activities while they are suspended. Sources told ESPN on Wednesday that internal debate over the length of their ban is taking place among UCLA officials.