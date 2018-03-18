Rajon Rondo says he doesn't have a problem with Ray Allen

Rajon Rondo says he's confused why his name is being brought up in connection to Ray Allen's new book, as Rondo says he has moved on from his tumultuous relationship with Allen.

In "From the Outside: My Journey through Life and the Game I Love," which will be published March 27, Allen, who retired from the NBA in 2014, writes that Chris Paul would have been a Celtic in 2011, but coach Doc Rivers wouldn't send Rondo to New Orleans because of Rivers' friendship with then-Pelicans coach Monty Williams.

"He just wants attention," Rondo told The Boston Globe. "I need actually some sales from (the book), only (publicity) it's been getting is from my name. I need some percentage or something. His people contact my people or something. The only pub I've been hearing about is when he mentions my name."

During the lockout in 2011-12, there were reports Rondo would be traded to New Orleans for Paul. The deal fell through, according to reports, because Paul would not commit to signing with Boston when he became a free agent the following summer.

Allen, however, writes that the deal fell through because, "in the end, Doc decided he couldn't do that to their coach, Monty Williams. Doc was a mentor to Monty, having coached him Orlando."

The stories in the book are set against the backdrop of a notoriously poor relationship between Allen and Rondo.

In another story, Allen writes that Rondo told Allen, Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce that he (Rondo) carried them to the 2008 NBA title. That was Rondo's second season in the NBA.

Things between Allen and his teammates deteriorated further when Allen decided to sign with the Miami Heat after the 2011-12 season.

And a planned reunion trip for the 2008 team further splintered the group when Rondo asked teammates if they wanted Allen to come on the trip, and some said no.

"Obviously that man is hurting," Rondo said of Allen. "I don't know if it's financially, I don't know if it's mentally. He wants to stay relevant. I am who I am. I don't try to be something I'm not. I can't say the same for him. He's looking for attention. I'm a better human being than that. I take accountability for my actions."

But Rondo told the newspaper he would not be against talking to Allen and trying to mend fences. "I just want to talk to him man-to-man. I don't have a problem with the man," Rondo said.

"I'll be the fall guy, but damn, now you in the book talking about this and that. And for me as a teammate, I probably supported (Allen) more than anybody on the team, all (his stuff) that (he) had going on in Boston. I wasn't mad that he went to Miami."