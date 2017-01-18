Rangers' Chris Kreider fined max $5K for hitting with helmet

New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider was fined $5,000 for ripping the helmet off the Dallas Stars' Cody Eakin and beating him in the head with it on Tuesday.

NHL Player Safety tweeted that the amount is the maximum allowed for the offense under the collective bargaining agreement.

Eakin was suspended four games for laying out Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist in a Dec. 15 game. Heading into Tuesday's contest, Rangers players were not forgiving.

"That's not something you forget about, obviously," Kreider said Monday. "I'm sure someone will have a conversation with [Eakin] about it at some point."?

Early in the second period Tuesday, that "conversation" happened. Kreider and Eakin became entangled along the boards, and the gloves came off. At one point Kreider yanked Eakin's helmet off and whacked him in head with it. He then dropped it, and the fight continued.

Each player received a five-minute fighting major, although Kreider could have been ejected for using equipment as a weapon.

Both players had a goal and an assist in the game, but the Stars came out on top 7-6.