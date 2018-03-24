Rangers release Bartolo Colon from minor-league deal

The Texas Rangers have released 44-year-old pitcher Bartolo Colon from his minor-league contract Saturday.

The Rangers had brought the right-hander Colon into camp with a guarantee of $1.75 million if he made the major-leaguer roster.

Colon vied for a spot in the Rangers starting rotation, but he gave up nine runs (six earned) on 19 hits over 18 innings for a 3.00 ERA spanning five starts this spring. He struck out 10 and gave up four home runs.

He was working out Saturday, and the Rangers were reported to be working on alternative scenarios for him to stay with the team, so he may still make the roster on a different contract.

Colon, the 2005 American League Cy Young Award winner, was a combined 7-14 with a 6.48 ERA in 28 starts for Atlanta and Minnesota last season. He was released by the Braves in July, then signed with the Twins and went 5-6 with a 5.18 ERA in 15 starts for the team.

The four-time All-Star selection has 240 career victories in 20 seasons with 10 teams, including the Montreal Expos.