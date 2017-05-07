Raptors guard Kyle Lowry rules himself out of Game 4

TORONTO -- All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry, who has a left ankle sprain, says he will not play in Sunday's Game 4 as the Toronto Raptors try to avoid a sweep against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When asked by reporters if he'll play, Lowry simply said, "nope."

Lowry did not play in the Game 3 loss Friday, did not practice Saturday and was pessimistic Saturday about the ankle improving before Sunday's tipoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Lowry suffered the sprained ankle Wednesday night in Game 2.

The Raptors trail the series 3-0. No team in NBA history has successfully rallied from such a deficit to win.

Lowry attempted to play Friday, but after warm-ups he determined he could not.