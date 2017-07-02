Rating good and bad deals on Day 2 of NBA free agency

Which teams have improved the most early in free agency, and what is still to come?

Team-by-team analysis of the major and minor deals:

Updates on each deal will be posted here throughout the day. ?Latest addition: Serge Ibaka to Toronto.

1.? Agreed to a reported three-year, $65 million deal with forward Serge Ibaka

Having acquired Ibaka at the trade deadline in the final season of his contract, the Raptors are now preparing to pay him like an above-average starting power forward. Of the players who have come to terms so far on deals longer than one year, Ibaka's contract ranks fourth in average annual value behind Stephen Curry ($40.2 million), Blake Griffin ($34.4 million) and Jrue Holiday ($25.2 million, not including incentives). While there will certainly be other players who make more, including Ibaka's Toronto teammate Kyle Lowry, I'm not sure Ibaka belongs in that class anymore.

There was no question Ibaka qualified as an above-average starter a few seasons ago, when he combined elite shot blocking with the ability to space the floor and frequent finishes at the rim. The floor spacing is still there -- Ibaka hit a career-high 124 3-pointers last season at a 39.1 percent clip -- but he's declined in the other two areas.

For a power forward, Ibaka is still an excellent rim protector. As compared to centers, however, his block rate is only a little better than average. And where 32.7 percent of his shot attempts came inside three feet as recently as 2013-14 according to Basketball-Reference.com, that's declined all the way to 14.6 percent. That might solely be a function of role -- Ibaka can't be stretching the floor beyond the 3-point line and finishing at the rim at once -- but it helps explain why Ibaka's efficiency hasn't improved with his development as a shooter. His .533 true shooting percentage in 2015-16 was a career low, and last season's bounceback (.566) brought Ibaka only to his career average (.567).

As a result, my multi-year projections estimate Ibaka providing about $46.5 million value over the next three seasons, during which Toronto will pay him about $20 million more. Since they place more weight on ESPN's real plus-minus than I do, FiveThirtyEight's CARMELO projections are even more pessimistic, pegging Ibaka's value over that span at about $30 million.

The extra money is important to a Raptors team staring at a sizeable tax bill presuming they re-sign Lowry. (And, as ESPN's Zach Lowe noted on Twitter, there's little reason to spend so much money on Ibaka if Toronto doesn't plan to bring Lowry back.) Already, ESPN's Chris Haynes has confirmed a report by Michael Scotto of BasketballInsiders.com that the Raptors are discussing trading backup point guard Cory Joseph to the Indiana Pacers to shed some payroll.