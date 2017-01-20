Ravens LB Zach Orr, 24, announces retirement

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zach Orr, the team's leading tackler this season, has retired at age 24 because of a congenital neck and spine condition, the team announced Friday.

Orr, who also had three interceptions this season, was placed on injured reserve after suffering a stinger in his neck against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 25. He said he found out about the congenital condition after having an MRI.

"When I found out the news, it was shocking," Orr said Friday.

He said his "hands are tied" about his decision to retire.

"If I could pass a physical, I would probably take that risk," Orr said. "But I can't pass a physical."

A first-time starter after entering training camp as a backup, Orr finished the season with 132 combined tackles, including two on special teams. Despite missing the final game, Orr's single-season total was the team's third-highest in the past decade, behind only Ray Lewis (139 in 2010 and 134 in 2009).

"He's one of the smartest football players I've ever been around," Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees said Friday. "That's what makes the difference between football players and great football players."

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Orr, who was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas in 2014, is the 13th NFL player since the start of the 2015 calendar year to retire at age 25 or younger.

Orr, the son of former Redskins tight end Terry Orr, was set to be a restricted free agent this year and was in line to get a tender over $2 million in 2017.

The media recognized Orr as the team's "Good Guy" this season for insight and accessibility.

ESPN Staff Writer Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.