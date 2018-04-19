Reds fire manager Bryan Price after 3-15 start to season

The Cincinnati Reds announced on Thursday morning they have fired manager Bryan Price, who was in the midst of his fifth season with the club.

The Reds said in a statement that pitching coach Mack Jenkins has also been fired. Bench coach Jim Riggleman was named Cincinnati's interim manager. The statement said the Reds will conduct a search for a permanent manager "later in the year."

The Reds are 3-15 this season, nine games behind the Pirates in the NL Central.

Overall, Price's record with the Reds was 279-387. Since becoming the Reds' manager in 2014, he never had a winning record.

Louisville (Triple-A) manager Pat Kelly was named Cincinnati's bench coach and Pensacola (Double-A) pitching coach Danny Darwin was added to the major league staff.