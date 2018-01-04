Referee Ted Washington turns back on UNC's Joel Berry

Referee Ted Washington turned his back on North Carolina's Joel Berry II when the guard tried to discuss a non-call Wednesday night.

Washington is so known for his theatrics on the court that he is called "TV Teddy."

With a little over seven minutes left in the game and the Tar Heels down by three points to Florida State, Berry attempted to grab an outlet pass, but it sailed over his head out of bounds. It appeared that the senior, who had a game-high 28 points, was held as he ran up the court.?

Berry grabbed the ball from out of bounds and ran up to Washington, but the veteran ref turned his back and waited until Berry set down the ball and walked away.

The 12th-ranked Tar Heels went on to lose the game 81-80.?