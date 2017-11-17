Report: NFL investigating allegation that Jameis Winston groped female Uber driver

The NFL is investigating an allegation that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston groped a female Uber driver in March 2016, according to a report by BuzzFeed News.

The Buccaneers say they are aware of an allegation against Winston but did not provide specifics.

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter said at his availability Friday he was "just finding out" about the allegation and said he expects the team to release a statement later in the day.

BuzzFeed News viewed a letter it said was sent from league executive Lisa Friel to the Uber driver.

"The League has been informed that you may have been the victim of such a violation perpetrated by Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Jameis Winston," Friel wrote in the letter. "The league takes allegations of this nature very seriously and has opened an investigation into this matter."

The incident allegedly occurred in Scottsdale, Arizona, in March 2016. Winston's representative Russ Spielman denied the allegations in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

"We categorically deny this allegation," Spielman said. "It is our understanding the uber driver was unable to identify the specific individual who allegedly touched this driver inappropriately. The only reason his name is being dragged in to this is that his uber account was used to call the ride."