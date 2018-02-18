Reports: Eric Hosmer agrees to deal with Padres

Free-agent first baseman Eric Hosmer has agreed to a deal with the Padres, according to multiple reports. Hosmer's deal is for eight years, with an opt-out clause after five years, according to MLB Network.

The first five years of Hosmer's deal carry an average annual value of at least $20 million, according to multiple reports.?

The deal was first reported by the? San Diego Union-Tribune.

Hosmer is one of four core Royals players, along with Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar, who hit free agency for the first time this year. They arrived in Kansas City in 2011 as a group of 20-somethings and keyed the team's run to consecutive World Series, including a championship in 2015.

Hosmer, an All-Star first baseman in 2016 who has won two Gold Glove awards, is coming off his third straight season with at least 18 home runs and 93 RBIs. He finished with season totals of 25 home runs and 94 RBIs and hit a career-best .318 in 2017.

The 28-year-old Hosmer has a .284 average with 127 home runs and 566 RBIs in 1,048 games in his six-year major league career.