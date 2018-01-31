Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather teases idea of going into MMA

Retired professional boxer Floyd Mayweather is teasing the idea of accepting a mixed martial arts fight, despite shooting down the notion just one month ago.

Mayweather, 40, posted a video of himself standing in an MMA cage to social media on Wednesday. The post was captioned, "Come at the king, you best not miss."

"2018, Floyd 'Money' Mayweather, MMA. What are the odds, Paddy? What are the odds?" Mayweather says. He was speaking of Paddy Power, an Irish sportsbook.

The 14-second video is the latest in a series of recent social media posts from Mayweather.

On Monday, he posted a photo of him landing a punch on UFC star Conor McGregor?from their boxing match in August. And on Tuesday, Mayweather put up a short video of him stepping into an MMA cage.

McGregor, who lost to Mayweather in the boxing ring via 10th-round TKO, responded to Tuesday's video in his own post, which said, "Keep up the good work my son. Yours sincerely, Senior."

In mid-December, UFC president Dana White told ESPN the promotion was negotiating a potential deal to bring Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) into the Octagon.

"We're talking to Floyd about doing a UFC deal," White said. "It's real. He was talking about [boxing] Conor McGregor. Was that real? Have you heard Floyd talk about many things that aren't real? He usually tips his hand when he's in the media, and that s--- ends up happening. We're interested in doing something with Floyd."

Mayweather, however, then quickly stated he had no real intention of competing in the UFC.

"If I chose to get in the UFC and fight three fights, and then fight Conor McGregor, I could make $1 billion," Mayweather told FightHype.com. "I could do it in three fights, or even four fights, if I choose to get in the Octagon and fight.

"I'm not doing it, but I'm saying what I could do to make $1 billion quick. I never said I was going to fight in the UFC. I didn't say that. I said if I wanted to. Would and could are different things. I'm not gonna do it though."

The Aug. 26 fight between Mayweather and McGregor generated 4.3 million domestic pay-per-view buys and more than $600 million in total revenue, according to figures released by Showtime. White has claimed it is the highest-grossing international pay-per-view in combat sports history.