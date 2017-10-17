Roger Goodell makes presentation to NFL owners concerning anthem

Commissioner Roger Goodell and his staff made a presentation to NFL owners similar to the one made earlier Tuesday to the players in an attempt to resolve the national anthem demonstration issue, a senior NFL official told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio.

The owners have been asked to consider Goodell's presentation and work with the players as a dialogue about the topic continues, the source said.

The official told ESPN that the players and owners have agreed to meet again soon to hammer out specific steps and actions that can be taken jointly to resolve the issue.

The portion of the owners meeting concerning the anthem has concluded, as Goodell and owners have moved on to other league topics.

Many players came away from their meeting with Goodell thinking it was beneficial.?A group of 11 owners and more than a dozen players met at the league's headquarters. Among the topics discussed was enhancing players' platforms for speaking out on social issues.

Ross said the NFL's policy on the national anthem "did not come up" during the meeting with the players, and Indianapolis Colts defensive back Darius Butler said he doesn't think there will be any change in the rules regarding the anthem in the near future.