Seahawks icon and Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy dead at 48

Cortez Kennedy, an icon with the? Seattle Seahawks?who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012, has died at age 48, the Orlando Police Department said Tuesday.

Orlando police confirmed to ESPN that they are investigating Kennedy's death, but also said "there is nothing suspicious to report" at this time.

Kennedy died alone, according to police.

Kennedy was a force inside, both as a run stopper and in threatening quarterbacks. The 1992 Defensive Player of the Year made eight Pro Bowls, had 58 sacks -- an unusually high total for a tackle -- and spent his entire 11-season career with Seattle, starting 153 out of 167 games.

Named to the Associated Press 1990s All-Decade team, Kennedy was credited with 448 tackles, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and three interceptions during his NFL career.

Kennedy retired in 2000, was named to the Seahawks Ring of Honor and had his No. 96 retired by the team.

"Cortez will be remembered not only for all his great achievements on the football field but how he handled himself off the field," Pro Football Hall of Fame CEO David Baker said in a statement. "He epitomized the many great values this game teaches which serves as inspiration to millions of fans."

The third overall pick in the 1990 NFL draft was an All-America honoree at the University of Miami and was on the Hurricanes' 1989 national championship team. Kennedy also was inducted into the Miami Hurricanes Ring of Honor and the university's Hall of Fame.

Jimmy Johnson, who coached Kennedy at Miami, said he was "shocked" by Kennedy's death.

Even though he last played for the Seahawks in 2000, he remained a significant part of the organization. He was a mainstay around the team during training camp and would occasionally roll through the locker room during the regular season grabbing a few minutes with anyone -- players, coaches, media -- up for a chat.

Seahawks players past and present expressed their condolences on social media.

Kennedy also spent the past several years as an informal consultant with the New Orleans Saints because of his close relationship with general manager Mickey Loomis, dating back to their days together with the Seahawks

The Associated Press contributed to this report.