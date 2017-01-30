Sean Rodriguez hit in deadly crash; wife, kids hospitalized

MIAMI -- An Atlanta Braves infielder and his family are recovering after police say their SUV was hit by a man who had stolen a Miami police officer's cruiser.

News outlets report that 31-year-old Miami native Sean Rodriguez, his wife Giselle and their two young children were T-boned by the stolen cruiser Saturday afternoon in Miami-Dade County.

The unidentified suspect was killed in the crash, which resulted in the police car engulfed in flames.

Rodriguez was not hurt, but the other members of his family were hospitalized. Rodriguez's wife was listed in fair condition Sunday, and their 2-year-old and 8-year-old children were in serious but stable condition.

Rodriguez played the past two seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He signed with the Braves in November.

Both teams tweeted that Rodriguez and his family were in their thoughts.

A nine-year veteran, Rodriguez had the best season in his career in 2016, posting career highs in home runs (18), RBIs (56), batting average (.270), on-base percentage (.349) and slugging percentage (.510).

